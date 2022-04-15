Paraguay: María Serrana University Closes Faculty of Medicine

A group of professors in disagreement with the latest decision of the governing body to close the medical course at the university also supported the petition of the students.

The protest was accompanied by posters with “We are not ghosts”. Among them, several Brazilians, the students opposed the closure, defending the management of the university and demanding the reopening of medical courses.

One of the spokespersons, Elizangela Neres, said that they do have internships and that the faculty currently has agreements with hospitals in several cities in the department of Alto Paraná and Coronel Oviedo in Caaguazú.

Referring to the complaints against the María Serrana University for the delivery of alleged false titles, the Deputy Minister of Health, Hernán Martínez, said that it is an issue that must be investigated in depth.

Martínez also said that the resignation of the Superintendent of Health, Ignacio Mendoza, must be evaluated by the legal advisor. In that sense, he said that “there has to be a very deep investigation of all the problems that exist. The resignation has to be transferred to the legal advisor, so that he can decide if it proceeds”.

The Paraguayan Medical Association also ruled on the matter, rejecting the closure and requesting the resignation of the Superintendent of Health.

According to the protesters, the commotion occurred after it became known that the degrees of at least 11 students from the María Serrana University had certain irregularities. The students had forged signatures on their transcripts to receive their degrees.

