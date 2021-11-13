pardoned after spending 25 years in prison for murder

Dontae Sharpe, arrested in 1994 for a murder he did not commit, was pardoned by the governor of North Carolina: “My family rehabilitated.”

“It is a weight that I take off, both from my shoulders and from those of my family”: he can finally turn the page Dontae Sharpe, a man who was wrongly accused of murder and spent a quarter of a century in prison, and who has now been definitively pardoned. Sharpe was arrested in 1994 and was released from prison only in 2019, after being able to demonstrate his always proclaimed innocence. Months after the trial, an eyewitness retracted his testimony but it took more than two decades for the man to be cleared and released. “My family name has been rehabilitated,” he told reporters after the North Carolina governor pardoned him permanently.

“Sharpe and the other unjustly convicted deserve that the injustice done against them be recognized in full and publicly”, commented the governor of the US state Roy Cooper. The man unjustly accused of murder for so many years, however, also said that his freedom is not yet complete “as long as there are people unjustly in prison, unjustly convicted, and people who are still waiting for grace”. Sharpe became a contributor to Forward Justice, an association that supports a North Carolina criminal justice reform: “I’ve been in it firsthand and I know there are people who are innocent and I know our system is corrupt and needs to be changed, ”he told reporters. With final acquittal and his name rehabilitated Sharpe will be able to claim compensation up to $ 750,000 for the years unjustly spent in prison. The BBC had made a documentary on the history of this mistrial in the United States.