Parents and children: actress assures that she spoke with her dead son – People – Culture

Haydée Ramírez amazed her followers by stating that she was able to meet her son Gabriel, who died a few years agothrough a supposed paranormal encounter guided by a medium.

The actress, who played Gabriela in the iconic telenovela ‘Padres e Hijos’, said that she was able to talk with him and that he sent her a gift from beyond the grave. Gustavo, as the celebrity’s son was called, died a few years ago due to the reaction caused by mixing alcohol with some medications.

Haydee Ramirez and her son Gustavo Photo: Instagram: @haydeerm

According to Ramírez on the “I Know Everything” program, his son suffered from anxiety and depression, for which he had constant emotional relapses that led him to consume psychiatric painkillers.

The anguish of having lost her son led her to make the decision to contact a seer to help her communicate with the deceased.

When the paranormal connection materialized, the celebrity points out that he managed to start a conversation of more than an hour with Gustavo, who supposedly mentioned that he was going to receive a gift from him.

“I can assure you that I spoke with my son for an hour and he told me: ‘Mother, I’m going to give you a horse. Don’t worry, it will get you there,'” the actress commented on the program.

The horse finally arrived and it was through one of his aunts that the unusual shipment from the other plane was made possible.

“During the pandemic, my aunt was here with me for about eight months and through her the horse arrived,” he said.

What does Haydée Ramírez do for a living?

As she was able to relate in the interview, the model and soap opera actress is away from the media and the hustle and bustle of the citybecause today he resides in the municipality of Subachoque, located 45 kilometers from Bogotá.

She stands out for having participated in more than 10 national and international productions, in which her role as ‘Gabriela’ in ‘Padres e Hijos’ stands out. Among her other leading roles, her performances stand out in ‘Everyone wants with Marilyn’ (2004), ‘What size is your love?’ (2006) and ‘Azúcar (2016), her most recent appearance on the small screen. ‘

