Paris, the police intervene against the “convoy of freedom” No Vax: 2600 trucks besiege the city, tension and clashes

French police intercepted at least 500 vehicles trying to enter Paris today, challenging the police ban, to participate in protests against anti-Covid restrictions called “Convoy of Freedom” and inspired by those of truckers in Canada. According to police reports, several convoys were prevented from entering key thoroughfares in the city and fines were imposed on over 200 motorists. About 7,000 officers were deployed for the weekend protests: the police set up checkpoints, used troop transport vehicles and water cannons. So far the police blockade has seemed effective. This type of protests are not only shaking France: in the Netherlands dozens of trucks and other vehicles, from tractors to trailers arrived in The Hague this morning as part of a “freedom convoy” and blocked the entrance to the historic Parliament complex .

The tension rises

The police intervened on the Champs-Elysées to disperse the demonstrators who managed to reach the center of Paris despite the bans. “No blockade will be tolerated,” the police had said, relaunching the prefect’s orders. The vehicles were blocked at various access points in the capital, but some demonstrators on foot reached the Champs-Elysées. So far 337 people have been fined with a report, 14 of those arrested. Tensions are also reported in place d’Italie.

The “breaking through” of the customs belt

After spending the night on the outskirts of Paris, the “convoy of freedom”, made up of several opponents of the green pass from all over France, began to enter the capital to demonstrate despite the police ban. The agents, also lined up with armored vehicles, are determined – by order of the prefect Didier Lallement to prevent any blocking of traffic. Already in the morning 150 people were blocked and fined. The movement, much of which remained a hundred kilometers east of Paris tonight, is made up of all kinds of opponents of President Emmanuel Macron, yellow vests and anti-vat. The model is the protest movement that was formed in Canada and that paralyzes the capital Ottawa. A few hundred vehicles, campers, caravans, reached the périphérique, the ring road around Paris, around 10 am.

Paris, so the police try to stem the arrival of “freedom convoys” in the center



On social media: “Let’s have a picnic in Paris”

Some posts on social media invite the creation of a mass of vehicles “impossible to contain” – for the police. About 2,600 vehicles – are on the march towards Paris, as part of the new protest called the “Convogli della Libertà”, despite the ban decreed yesterday by the police. Recalling that the right to demonstrate is “constitutionally guaranteed”, Prime Minister Jean Castex warned about the absolute ban on blocking traffic. Participants will be stopped “if they block traffic or if they intend to block the capital, we must be very firm on this”, he warned while several demonstrators assure that they do not harbor this intention. “We don’t necessarily want to block, but take a stroll” in Paris, says to France Presse Marie, 39, a commercial assistant who left Brittany. “« Let’s go for a picnic in Paris, in the capital, then, if we can, we’ll go to Brussels. “In recent days, car parades have started from different cities, Nice, Bayonne, Perpignan, with the aim of reaching Paris tonight and Brussels on Monday. Since dawn today, other “convoys” – cars, caravans, vans – have formed in Lille, Strasbourg or Vimy. Another 280 cars, according to the gendarmerie, and over 400 according to France Presse, have left in morning from Châteaubourg (Ille-et-Vilaine). It is an action of “phenomenal scope”, says a coordinator of the “Convogli della Libertà”, the movement directly inspired by the “Freedom convoy” launched by Canadian truckers. Eight weeks before the elections presidential elections, the movement born on social networks fed different types of opponents to Emmanuel Macron, from no-pass, to no-vax, to yellow vests, but also people protesting against expensive gasoline or rising energy costs. protesters are calling for, among other things, the end of the super green pass, which the executive hopes to be able to revoke between the end of March and the beginning of April.

In Canada

The protest that started in Canada yesterday 11 February began to stop: a Canadian judge ordered the removal of the transport blocks on the border between Canada and the United States. Judge Geoffrey Marawetz has in fact granted the police permission to remove, even by force, the demonstrators who are blocking the trade corridors between the two countries. The injunction comes into force in the next few hours thus allowing demonstrators the possibility to demobilize voluntarily.