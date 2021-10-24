News

participate in RuPaul’s Drag Race as a competitor!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Over time, countless celebrities have publicly declared their love and respect for RuPaul and his show. Many of them have become guests, judges or contestants of the VIP edition. Anne Hathaway (Season 13 Zoom guest), Loni Love (Season 13 Recurring Judge and Celebrity Drag Race contestant), Andrew Garfield (Season 1 Guest Judge UK version) and Leslie Jones (Season 12 Guest Judge) are just some of the biggest names. But none of them have yet managed to try the impossible: participate in the official competition, not VIP, with their alter ego drag!

KJ Apa, star of the Netflix TV series Riverdale, expressed his clear desire during an interview with the broadcaster NME. The idea behind it would be to participate in a “classic” edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race, to be able to give free rein to his female counterpart, named Fifi. “I love watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and have told my agents that I want to be on that show,” Apa explained further. “The characters on that show are the most authentic. I don’t think I would be allowed on that show because I’m not the real focus. “

The character of Fifi, in reality, was born thanks to the actor’s TikTok account (which is called, precisely, @fifiisqueen). And it is precisely there that the performer of Archie Andrews has fun, dancing and performing for online followers. “Why did I share Fifi with the world? – Apa admits – Because it’s not something I feel I have to hide. I am proud of Fifi. I really like this side of me ».

“No one has ever asked me about Fifi, – continued the actor – but she has lived inside me for a long time. I’ve literally known and joked with this character since I was eight, nine, ten. It allows me to express the feminine side of myself through movement and my physicality. My sisters dressed me up like a kid drag – I put on lipstick and wore wigs and stuff and I loved exploring that part. It was epic. “

@fifiisqueen

Season 6 is back and so is fifi

♬ NIGHTFALL – Boslen & Dro Kenji

@fifiisqueen

Fifi came out at work

♬ Ice Me Out – Kash Doll

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

793
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
636
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
630
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
624
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
558
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
521
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
447
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
419
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
403
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
358
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top