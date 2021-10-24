participate in RuPaul’s Drag Race as a competitor!

Over time, countless celebrities have publicly declared their love and respect for RuPaul and his show. Many of them have become guests, judges or contestants of the VIP edition. Anne Hathaway (Season 13 Zoom guest), Loni Love (Season 13 Recurring Judge and Celebrity Drag Race contestant), Andrew Garfield (Season 1 Guest Judge UK version) and Leslie Jones (Season 12 Guest Judge) are just some of the biggest names. But none of them have yet managed to try the impossible: participate in the official competition, not VIP, with their alter ego drag!

KJ Apa, star of the Netflix TV series Riverdale, expressed his clear desire during an interview with the broadcaster NME. The idea behind it would be to participate in a “classic” edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race, to be able to give free rein to his female counterpart, named Fifi. “I love watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and have told my agents that I want to be on that show,” Apa explained further. “The characters on that show are the most authentic. I don’t think I would be allowed on that show because I’m not the real focus. “

The character of Fifi, in reality, was born thanks to the actor’s TikTok account (which is called, precisely, @fifiisqueen). And it is precisely there that the performer of Archie Andrews has fun, dancing and performing for online followers. “Why did I share Fifi with the world? – Apa admits – Because it’s not something I feel I have to hide. I am proud of Fifi. I really like this side of me ».

“No one has ever asked me about Fifi, – continued the actor – but she has lived inside me for a long time. I’ve literally known and joked with this character since I was eight, nine, ten. It allows me to express the feminine side of myself through movement and my physicality. My sisters dressed me up like a kid drag – I put on lipstick and wore wigs and stuff and I loved exploring that part. It was epic. “

@fifiisqueen Season 6 is back and so is fifi ♬ NIGHTFALL – Boslen & Dro Kenji

@fifiisqueen Fifi came out at work ♬ Ice Me Out – Kash Doll