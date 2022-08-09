Passers: Neymar first leader
At the start of the season, Neymar Jr scored his first assisting hat-trick since playing in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Thanks to this performance, the Brazilian takes control of the ranking of smugglers for the 2022/2023 season. The Parisian at the same time reached 40 offerings in 93 games in the French championship.
Also successful in the exercise of the last pass with a double against AJA allowing him to point to 2nd place, Rémy Cabella (LOSC) has his side 30 assists in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.
Ranking of Ligue 1 passers Uber Eats
Ligue 1 Uber Eats, 1time daytime :
Olympique Lyonnais – AC Ajaccio 2-1
1-0: Goal by TETE, decisive pass by LACAZETTE
2-0: Goal by LACAZETTE (penalty)
2-1: Goal by MANGANI (penalty)
RC Strasbourg Alsace – AS Monaco 1-2
0-1: Goal by DIATTA, assist by DISASI
1-1: Goal by DIOP, no assist
1-2: Goal by DIALLO, assist by DELAINE
Clermont Foot – Paris Saint-Germain 0-5
0-1: Goal by NEYMAR, assist by MESSI
0-2: Goal by HAKIMI, assist by NEYMAR
0-3: Goal by MARQUINHOS, assist by NEYMAR from a set piece
0-4: Goal by MESSI, assist by NEYMAR
0-5: Goal by MESSI, assist by PAREDES
Toulouse FC – OGC Nice 1-1
1-0: Goal by DALLINGA, assist by VAN DEN BOOMEN
1-1: Goal by RAMSEY, assist by BRAHIMI
RC Lens – Stade Brestois 29 3-2
1-0: Goal by SOTOCA, no assists
2-0: Goal by SOTOCA, assist by FRANKOWSKI from a set piece
3-0: Goal by SOTOCA, assist by FOFANA
3-1: Goal by BEKEBLA, assist by HONORAT
3-2: Goal by DEL CASTILLO (penalty)
LOSC Lille – AJ Auxerre 4-1
1-0: Goal by ANDRE, assist by DAVID
2-0: Goal by DAVID, assist by CABELLA
3-0: Goal by DAVID, assist by CABELLA
4-0: Goal by ZEDADKA, assist by BAMBA
4-1: Goal by CHARBONNIER, assist by BERNARD
Montpellier HSC – ESTAC Troyes 3-2
1-0: Goal by SAINTE LUCE, assist by MAOUASSA
1-1: Goal by TARDIEU (penalty)
2-1: Goal by SAVANIER, no assist
2-2: Goal by BALDE, assist by BRUUS
3-2: Goal by SAVANIER, assist by COZZA
Stade Rennais FC – FC Lorient 0-1
0-1: Goal by THEATE (against his camp)
Olympique de Marseille – Stade de Reims 4-1
1-0: Goal by FAES (against his camp)
2-0: Goal by TAVARES, assist by BALERDI
3-0: Goal by SUAREZ, no assist
3-1: Goal by BALOGUN, no assist
4-1: Goal by SUAREZ, assist by BAKAMBU