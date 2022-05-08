Passion of hawks 2 Chapter 57, what happened: the plan to rescue Franco and Demetrio’s hallucinations | Recap, Season 2 Episode 57 | Telemundo soap operas | netflix | Colombian soap operas | Videos | nnda nnlt | FAME

After seeing Gaby (Yare Santana) afflicted by the presence of Demetrio Jurado (Alejandro López) and Nino’s problems, in the new episode of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”Jimena (Paola Rey) decides to talk to Sarita (Natasha Klaus) and ask her to pay more attention to her children.

MORE INFORMATION: How to see “Passion of hawks” 2?

Meanwhile, Rosario Montes (Zharick León) continues to use Samuel Caballero to distance Juan David (Bernardo Flores) from Muriel (Camila Rojas). In addition to sending them to follow a photographer, she visits her daughter’s boyfriend to ask him not to take her to her secret place to avoid problems with her husband.

Of course, the singer also takes advantage of the occasion to seduce Juan David, who, although he feels somewhat intimidated, refuses. But Rosario does not leave until Juan Reyes (Mario Cimarro) appears and warns her to stay away from her son.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Alejandro López, the actor who plays Demetrio Jurado in “Pasión de gavilanes” 2?

Rosario continues to try to separate Muriel and Juan David in “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Telemundo)

THE PLAN TO RESCUE FRANCO

Thanks to the meeting of Juan and Óscar (Juan Alfonso Baptista) with the lawyers in this chapter of “Passion of hawks 2″, it is revealed that Franco Reyes (Michel Brown) is in a prison in Qatar for alleged links to drug trafficking.

Why was Franco Reyes arrested? Apparently, the investigators considered that the origin of the resources and the real value of the exported specimens were not clear, so they concluded that the export was illegal, they arrested him and held him incommunicado.

However, the documents that Jimena found are the key to proving Franco’s innocence. Juan and Norma (Danna García) will be in charge of traveling and rescuing Sara’s husband, who has no idea what is happening.

When Juan and Norma announce a trip to help Óscar and Jimena expand their fashion business, both Juan David and the twins suspect that they are hiding something, but they are unable to discover anything. Meanwhile, Don Martín, predicts that, if they manage to “rescue the little bird that is in a very large cage, the bugs that are on the prowl will chase them.” What do the grandfather’s words mean? Will more enemies of the Kings arrive?

Franco Reyes’s life since he disappeared from the hacienda has been very hard in “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Telemundo)

THE HALLUCINATIONS OF DEMETRIUS

Although Demetrio takes every opportunity to get closer to Gaby, he also does his best to win over Sara. In fact, he continues with the renovations on his farm and promises to bring a painting that they will love. What is it about?

After Sara is vulnerable when seeing a photograph of Franco, Demetrio begins to imagine hurting Sara and having her so close, he cannot resist and kisses her against her will. Obviously, Gaby’s mother rejects him and hits him.

Later, during a dinner at Gabriela’s (Kristina Lilley) house, Demetrio continues to imagine his wedding with Sara and his subsequent death. What does he have planned for Sara and Gaby? What will happen in the next episode of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”?