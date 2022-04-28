Path defined! This is the table of positions in Honduras and the possible crosses of the league

2022-04-27

The closing tournament of the National League is reaching its final stage, where the power of the Royal Spain is asserting itself after beating marathon in the classic sampedrano.

the box of Hector Vargas does not lend the leadership and after this victory against those led by Manuel Keosseianare consecrated with the first place of the regular laps with 37 units.

The meringues of Olimpia and Victoria will have to fight for second place, where the crabs are forced to beat the lions by more than three goals and climb a step.

THIS IS HOW THE CLOSURE POSITION TABLE GOES

The meringues are located with 32 units and the crabs with 29, but the goal difference could be key in that duel.

Motagua occupies fourth place with 25 points and cannot move up to third place, but it can go down to fourth place if Vida beats Real España, since it has 22 points.

The quota left by Platense after being relegated in this tournament could be taken advantage of by Marathón or Honduras Progreso, since both have 20 points.

Closing Tournament Position Table 2022.