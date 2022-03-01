Patrick Stewart confirms that he will be in Doctor Strange 2 as Charles Xavier (X-Men)

MADRID, 1 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Patrick Stewart has finally confirmed what was discovered in the trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’that the actor will return as the teacher Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Menin the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

After offering some evasive answers and even asking sarcastically “Who is Doctor Strange?”Stewart and Marvel Studios have chosen not to deny the evidence and acknowledge that among the barrage of cameos and surprises that the film directed by Sam Raimi will bring there will also be the powerful mutant.

“Well, I had my phone turned off when it happened, so I didn’t hear anything,” the British actor replied when questioned by his fleeting appearance in the trailer premiered during the Super Bowl. “It wasn’t until the next morning that I woke up, looked at my phone, and discovered that I had been bombarded with messages. and my public relations people had sent me a compilation of reactions that had filtered and prepared me,” he acknowledged in an interview with the YouTube channel On Jake’s Takes.

It must be remembered that the advance Doc Strange 2 showed Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) warning Strange that he will be held accountable for the “desecration of reality“that he perpetrated in Spider-Man: No Way Home while trying to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) keep his secret identity.

Afterwards, the trailer reveals how, handcuffed and escorted by a group of robots with technology that appears to be from Stark Industries and an appearance very similar to that of Ultron, Strange appears before a tribunal composed of various figures seated on huge chairs. One of them steps forward and, in a British accent, says: “we should tell him the truth“.

The one who pronounces this phrase is a bald character who never shows his face but whose voice would be, precisely, that of Stewart’s Charles Xavier. But at this point… the actor himself has decided to raise some doubts. “I didn’t really recognize my own voice, it sounded different. I don’t know if he had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know“He also added with some irony.

In any case, the actor says he is “amazed” by everything that his brief presence in the trailer has generated: “All that was seen was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing more. Many connections could have been made. But hey, it’s nice.”

With the presence it seems that the leader of the X-Men has already been confirmed as part of that court of wise men, which many already anticipate could be the illuminatiwe will have to wait to see if other rumored cameos are confirmed, such as those of mr fantasticNamor or Iron Man variants.

In any case, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the Sorcerer Supreme of benedict cumberbatch he will have the company of other characters Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) wong (Benedict Wong) Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The new Marvel Studios movie will be released on May 6.