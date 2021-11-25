Paul Walker’s daughter gets married, it is Vin Diesel who accompanies her to the altar

Her father could not have accompanied her to the altar and so did one of the man’s closest friends, Vin Diesel. Model Meadow Walker, daughter of actor Paul, who died in 2013, married Louis Thornton-Allan. The photos taken exclusively for Vogue magazine and shared by the couple on social networks show the girl walking towards the altar next to actor Vin Diesel. In the background the sea. Diesel and Walker, co-stars in the long “Fast & Furious” saga, were linked by a very close relationship, up to the car accident that cost Walker his life.

“The pandemic had an impact on our plans,” Meadow told Vogue. “Louis’s family was unable to attend. So too are many close friends who we consider family, due to travel restrictions ”. However, the girl stressed that she had carried out the ceremony that both spouses wanted. “We couldn’t have imagined a more intimate and personal, perfect marriage. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration “.