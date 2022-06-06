Paula Echevarría surprises with a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ costume

Neither Amaia Salamanca turned into Julia Roberts nor Hailey Baldwin into Britney Spears managed to surprise us as much as they did yesterday Paula Echevarría transformed into the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. As you know, Elizabeth Swann is a fictional character from the saga Pirates of the Caribbean played by actress Keira Knightley. Paula Echevarría has perfectly reincarnated the role with her elaborate costume! We tell you all the details!

Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres have gone to Malta for a few dayswhere yesterday they celebrated the themed birthday of their friend Sandra García Sanjuán, founder of Starlit. Within the framework of this act, the couple dressed in two costumes, very elaborate, by the way, and they gave life to two glamorous pirates. Toni Acosta, Paula Ordovas and Marta Carriedo They have been some of the celebrities who have acclaimed their outfits. Among those invited to the party, there were many other familiar faces, such as the presenters Susanna Griso and Isabel Gemio, the actress Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo or the model Estefanía Luyk, among many others.

As Paula Echevarría herself has explained to her virtual followers, both her costume and Miguel’s are from Miladyland, a custom-made accessories and handicrafts and headgear firm made in Spain that, as the Asturian comments “they are works of art made into suits”. We have the proof of this in the images. Neither Paula’s outfit nor Miguel’s outfit has too much or lacks detail.

As we have seen through the stories published by the native of Candás, She herself has been the one who has taken care not only of her makeup but also of Miguel’s. His work has been, judging by the photos that she has shared, a job at the height of his suit. Echevarría has even shown the inner face and lining of the skirt he was wearing so that his followers could see that it was a real gem. Who did not want to miss the appointment was Marta Hazaswho, as you can imagine, also dressed according to the circumstances.

