Paulina Rubio dedicates a message of support to Susana Dosamantes after being hospitalized for pancreatic cancer

After it was revealed that Susana Dosamantes had been hospitalized in Miami for pancreatic cancer, her daughter, Pauline Rubiodedicated a tender message of encouragement and affection.

“Mommy, strong woman, that’s how you’ve shown me since I was born. Always warm, full of character and with an imposing personality. Nothing ever stops you. Together we will get ahead, my faith in your speedy recovery is unshakeable. You are in very good hands, I know that the doctors who treat you do so with their hearts. Susana I don’t need to tell you because you already know I LOVE YOU and we will continue smiling and walking together hand in hand. I know that the light and prayers of all of us who love you are with you.

Bobe your grandchildren love you. All together from your hand beautiful mamita. ❤️”, wrote the singer of “Ni Una Sola Lengua” on Instagram.

Rubio, who is currently on tour in the United States with Gloria Trevialso shared images from various times in which she is accompanied by her mother.

Yesterday morning Henry Rubioscion of the 74-year-old actress, announced in a statement that the soap opera star had been diagnosed with the disease and was receiving outpatient treatment at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Florida.

Faced with this news, members of the artistic and entertainment guild also sent their good wishes to the protagonist of Amada Enemiga.

“All my love to my beloved @SDosamantesOF,” the Argentine actress wrote on Twitter. Lorraine Meritanowho worked with Dosamantes in the 2011 telenovela ‘Corazón Apasionado’.

Other personalities, such as TV presenters Andrea Escalona Y Karla Martinezas well as the entertainment blogger Perez Hiltonjoined in the expressions of support.

Susana Dosamantes was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she is hospitalized