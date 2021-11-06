Pay attention to the pension slip: how to check the extra check

With the approach of December, as regards the calendar of pensions, we are already talking about the disbursement of the thirteenth monthly payments. It remains to be determined, therefore, when the corresponding check should arrive to taxpayers who are entitled to it, bearing in mind that for those who receive the minimum pension, the so-called “Christmas bonus” of 154.94 euros is instead provided.

First of all, it is already certain that, as happened in recent months, also in December 2021 the payment of the check will start in advance with the collection at the post office, following the now usual quota order scheme by initial letter of the surname.

Regarding the thirteenth, it should normally be recognized starting from the 1st day of the month. However, with the advance payments, even the collection of the extra month can take place a few days before. As for the collection at the post office, in fact, the advance payments on the usual calendar should start next Thursday.25 November to then end on Wednesday 1 December. Those who, on the other hand, receive the pension directly on their current account, will be able to see it on the balance only starting from the first bankable day of the month, i.e. December 1, 2021.

As it happens for the control of one’s pension, as soon as the amount relating to the month of December 2021 is paid by the National Social Security Institute, the person concerned will also have the opportunity to verify the crediting of the thirteenth: the individual items that make up the total amount will in fact be defined in detail, including the total amount foreseen for the extra monthly payment to those who are entitled to it. This operation can be carried out directly online through the portal of theInps, by accessing their social security file through digital identity authentication, which has now become mandatory at the behest of the government. In fact, only pension holders who have a National Service Card (Cns), Public Digital Identity System (Spid) or Electronic Identity Card (Cie) will be able to access the Body’s website.