Pellegrini in doubt, problems for Zaniolo

ROME – The victory against Zorya is already archived , Roma are in great emergency in midfield for the match against Torino. José Mourinho is still forced to invent training for himself and players to make up for the absences of several players, especially in the middle of the field. Veretout And disqualified and Sunday can’t be there, also absent Cristante and Villar only Darboe and Bove remain on the bench for Covid and on the bench, two young people who are still little employed, in addition to the purged Diawara who has not played in Serie A since August.

Rome, training doubts against Turin. The conditions of Pellegrini

And the troubles don’t end there for Mourinho. Because Lorenzo Pellegrini against Zorya he did not play because he still feels annoyed at knee inflamed. The Special One at the conference said: “Lorenzo is injured. And when I say injured it’s injured“. Statements that they remove him from a starting shirt against Turin. And it doesn’t end there: because under the same admission as Mourinho, Zaniolo still felt some problems in his calf, the same one who had forced him to skip the call-up to the national team in the last stop. In short, the problems are not lacking for the formation to be deployed against Juric’s team. Resumption today at 12 some workouts, then just one more workout to figure out who can recover.