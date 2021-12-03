Peng case, Djokovic supports WTA decision: “His health above all” | News

The Chinese Government takes sides against the suspension of tournaments: “China strongly opposes the politicization of sport”

The controversy over the Peng case following the sensational decision of the WTA, the association that brings together professional tennis players from all over the world has chosen to suspend all tournaments in China. The words of the CEO Steve Simon: “I don’t see how I could ask my players to go play there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict his sexual assault allegations.”

Position suddenly shared by the whole world of tennis. In recent days there has been no lack of gestures of solidarity towards the Chinese champion. To start was Pierre-Hugues Herbert: the French tennis player dedicated the trophy to his colleague after the victory in the ATP finals in doubles. Novak Djokovic he agreed with the WTA’s choice to suspend all tournaments in China: “I fully support the WTA position because we don’t have enough information about Peng Shuai and his health,” Nole said on the sidelines of the Davis Cup. “Her health is of the utmost importance to the world of tennis,” he continued. “It’s not just about her, it could be anyone, a player or a female player, something like that doesn’t have to happen.”

Words that everyone agrees, except the Chinese government which was disappointed by the suspension. The words of the Foreign Minister are very clear Wang Wenbin. “China strongly opposes the politicization of sport“Unacceptable words for the ATP, which will certainly not delay its response. Right now, the idea of extend the sanction until 2022.