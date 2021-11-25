Pensions and taxes: check the “surprise” in January

The government has at its disposal a treasury of 8 billion euros with which it can make cuts concerning personal income tax, IRAP and pensions: the problem is what to prioritize.

What the unions say

According to the CGIA (Association of Artisans and Small Enterprises) the reduction “ it must concern the personal income tax and not the IRAP ” that “ it would raise the paychecks and pensions of Italians, favor consumption and, most likely, contribute to increasing the turnover of artisans and small traders who live almost exclusively on domestic demand “the CGIA affirm. The cut of Irap, on the other hand, would favor large companies more to the detriment of medium and small companies suffocated by a year and a half of pandemic and with major problems compared to those with higher turnover.

CGIL and CISL also think in this way and are urging the executive to reduce it the personal income tax to favor employees and those who are already retired. “ It is time to make this choice given the rise in prices and the lowering of pensions and wages in recent years “, affirms the secretary of the CGIL Landini a Today. He is echoed by the general secretary of the CISL Luigi Sbarra for whom it is necessary “ concentrate all 8 billion of the Fiscal Fund to reduce the tax wedge and the first personal income tax rates “.

Here are the expected cuts

The scheme is as follows: six billion will be allocated to workers and two to companies: according to the first rumors, the Irpef cut would be with the 38% bracket for incomes comprised between 28 and 55 thousand euros which would increase payrolls between 300 and the 400 euros for seven million Italians (not bad). Also included in the figure is the revision of tax deductions and the exemption from the Regional Tax on Productive Activities for small and medium-sized enterprises. Pensions chapter: this intervention would also favor lower taxes for those who have left the world of work, bringing up to 126 euros more per year on the pockets of pensioners.