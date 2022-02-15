Sciatica is the perception of a distinct pain. From the base of the pelvis it can also reach down to the foot. It almost feels like a nerve is pulling hard and burning to death. In most cases, it is perceived in situations where we are lying with the leg bent or when we are sitting with the legs crossed. In fact, it is an inflammation of the sciatic nerve. This is the most voluminous that exists in our body and also the one most exposed to conditioning by the skeletal structures. Some less acute symptoms, in addition to pain, involve tingling, numbness, and muscle weakness.

The causes of pain

This disorder has many causes. Chief among them is the compression of the nerve due to a herniated disc. Then it can be due to piriformis syndrome, a muscle found in the back of the pelvis. Spondylolisthesis could be another cause: in this case, it is a slow and progressive forward movement of a vertebra relative to the one below. Finally, it could result from trauma and accidents, or from diabetes. However, the diagnosis can only be made after a thorough medical examination by a specialist. For this reason, it is best to consult a doctor first.

Perfect for those suffering from mild sciatica pains, this one daily exercise could prevent them but also make them disappear

To prevent nagging sciatica pain, there are many things we could do. First of all, as with everything related to our body, a healthy lifestyle is always recommended. Avoiding bad fats or getting regular exercise could be a good start. Many doctors also recommend light physical activity, functional to get our whole body moving, helping to maintain tone. Again, good posture in the workplace, especially if particularly sedentary, would help prevent this type of pain. In case we simply wanted to lighten the weight on our legs at the end of the day, we recommend reading this article. The exercise we’re going to talk about today is a muscle stretching exercise. It may be effective in milder situations, but never without a doctor’s response. Surely it could help relieve pain and promote its spontaneous disappearance.

All we have to do is relax the painful area, without straining it with excessive weights or movements, but simply favoring its relaxation. So, let’s sit on the ground, with the foot flexed and open, and stretch the leg. The buttocks must be pressed to the ground. Hold the position for 10 seconds, then bend the knee towards the chest and extend the leg on the ground. The most suitable repetitions are 5-10 times. Perfect for those with mild sciatica pains, this unique exercise, coupled with regular physical activity and healthy food, could really be the breakthrough we were looking for.