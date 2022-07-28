person centered care

Itxaso Respaldiza Berroeta, one of the authors awarded the prize for Best Research Project Communication.

In the situations that doctors focus on the biomedical aspects and forget the personal aspects of the problem presented by the patient as a person, there is a risk of indicating treatment plans in suboptimal and to encourage dependence and the medicalization from the patients. In this sense, the need to offer a model of care centered on the person, the essence of Family Medicine, gains special importance, as claimed by the winners of the Best Communication Award Research Project of the XXVIII National Congress of General and Family Medicine.

The Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) awarded this award at its most important annual appointment to the work entitled ‘Person- and family-centered care: the perspective of patients and professionals’. One of its authors Itxaso Respaldiza Berroetaexplains that “professionals generally think that we make a highly personalized support. And the truth is that we try to do it. But it is very difficult to escape from the way we have been trained, which has been following a predominantly biomedical model that deliberately excludes the personal aspects of care.

The patients, for their part, although they have reported high levels of satisfaction in the study, more and more frequently they find that the doctors “do not look at them”, “they do not listen to them”, “they are on their own”… Somehow, “they do not always feel treated as people by the doctors, but , rather, as study objects. Paradoxically, this attitude comes to provoke a kind of frustration that pushes them to demand more tests and more attention, widening the circle of medicalization”, according to Dr. Respaldiza.

For this reason, with their research project, what they try to do is objectify in some way what the differences in the perception about the personalized attention between health professionals and patients, “in a way that makes it easier for us to build bridges that make it possible to bring the interests and attitudes of each other closer together”.

Active and committed attitudes in care

Person-centered care is becoming “a imperative today because society demands it in many areas of social life and medical assistance is no stranger to this trend”, also being the essence of Family Medicine. But it is that, in addition, according to the authors, personalized health care, and that includes the family, “allows them to take a more active and committed attitude with your assistance; that the treatment plans are better adjusted to what each patient needs, to their values ​​and their way of understanding and living life, to their resources and capacities”.

The authors are convinced that in the Primary Care there is the potential and that its health professionals are trained to address the introduction of this person-centered care model, “but we cannot deny that we currently have a very important technical and management limitation, we are increasingly overwhelmed in terms of time, management of diaries etc. where a single medical act already becomes difficult when it comes to covering everything that the patient as a person needs; even more so when we try to involve the family in the consultation”.