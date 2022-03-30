Peru vs. Paraguay | Gianluca Lapadula: the ‘9’ who recovered his goalscoring essence at a vital moment for the Peruvian team | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | Repechage Qatar 2022 | Peru to the playoff | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

A genuine smile from ear to ear, a full-throated song of “Contigo Perú” and tears of emotion in the field marked the end of the time of sorrow that he lived Gianluca Lapadula in these first months of 2022. At a time when he was needed most – at the last opportunity of the peruvian national team to fight for the playoff-, the ‘9’ of the bicolor took out the thorn that was stuck in his chest against Paraguay, celebrating his first goal of the year. Not just any goal, but one of the most important in his career, since with his conquest against the ‘Guaraníes’, the national scorer and the millions of Peruvians who support him can continue dreaming of him. World Cup Qatar 2022.

A luxurious three-finger pass, executed by none other than the genius Christian Cueva, opened the doors to jubilation at the National Stadium in just five minutes. Lapadula, fighting in the area with the dedication that has always characterized him, did not give up the ball at any time and had his final reward.

Despite the difficulties he had to define due to the pressure on the defense and the rival goalkeeper, the national ‘9’ managed to connect the ball when it seemed that it was escaping him and introduced it to the bottom of the goal. A) Yes, In the midst of the tension that fell on the ‘Blanquirroja’ on this last date of the Qualifiers, Lapadula re-emerged as our best card in the area and recovered his goalscoring essence in time.

The Benevento striker had suffered a fairly significant setback in his performance. The problems with his club took him away from the field in several games and that considerably affected his competitive rhythm.

Until the end of last year, Lapadula was the true top scorer in Serie B with 10 goals signed under his name; however, they ‘cut off his legs’ at his best moment and that had negative consequences later.

And it is that, having already fixed the problems with his club, he returned to the fields, but it cost him more than he expected. He played five games for Benevento before this double date and failed to score a goal, something he was not used to. His negative streak also extended to the Peruvian team, although it was finally broken at the National Stadium.

This 2022 he did not score against Colombia in Barranquilla or Uruguay in Montevideo, but he did against Paraguay in Lima with the support of all the fans. Thanks to the goal against the Guarani, Lapadula has already scored three goals and two assists in 13 Qualifying games. At a general level, also counting his records in the Copa América, there are seven goals and three assists in 20 games.

Now, the Peruvian ‘9’, who has worked as the best replacement for our captain Paolo Guerrero (and continues to show it), hopes to continue on that scoring path in the next challenges of the national team. For now, the challenge would be to win the intercontinental playoffs and thus qualify for the first World Cup of his career. The illusion is at its peak.

