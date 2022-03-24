Peru vs. Uruguay | Peruvian national team: the incredible flag of the fans at the gates of the game in Montevideo | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

The Peruvian team will face (6:30 pm) this Thursday a vital match against Uruguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. The team that wins can take another step in its aspirations to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For this reason, the “Bicolor” fans expressed their support for the players.

Thousands of fans attended the exterior of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel, where those led by Ricardo Gareca gather, and surprised them with an incredible flag. The crowd brought drums and banners to create a party.

Also, the fans sang the best songs as if they were in the National Stadium. “Come on ‘Blanquirroja’ we have to win” or “I am Peruvian, it is a feeling”were some of the phrases that the supporters released in one voice.

The same atmosphere of joy is expected on Tuesday, March 29 at the José Díaz colossus at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time). The ‘Bicolor’ will close its participation with a victory against Paraguay that will allow it to secure its pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

How is Peru doing in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers?

The Peruvian team is in fifth place (playoff zone) with 21 points, while Uruguay has 22 units and is in fourth place. For this reason, the duel in Montevideo is vital to decide which team has the most options to qualify directly for Qatar 2022.

Elsewhere, Chile and Colombia also lurk that place in the playoffs. The squad led by Martín Lasarte is sixth with 19 and will face Brazil (visitor) and “Celeste” (home team) in this double matchday. For its part, James Rodríguez and company, who are seventh, have two points less than the southern country. They will have to play against Bolivia in Barranquilla and close against Venezuela in Guayana.