Peruvian dollar: Exchange rate rose again today, February 21

Today, Monday, February 21, the dollar closed this exchange session with an upward trend.

The exchange rate went from S/ 3.75 to S/ 3,761 at the interbank levelreported the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

Initially the greenback It opened the day lower and fell to S/ 3.74, but as the day progressed the dollar cut losses and rose around 0.40%.

Despite this, with the results recorded so far in 2022, the american currency it has fallen a total of 5.76%.

To mitigate the dollar price, the BCR placed interest rate swaps for a term of three months for S/ 50 million at an average rate of 4.03%.

In addition, certificates of deposit with a three-month variable rate were auctioned for S/ 900 million at an average margin of 0.04%; and one-week deposits for S/ 2,200.1 million at an average rate of 3.50%.

At the beginning of the day, the sol and other Latin American currencies recorded gains against the dollar due to lower risk aversion after learning that the US president, Joe Biden, and Vladimir Putin agreed to hold a summit on Ukraine

However, uncertainty was still perceived due to the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

“It is highly likely that some risk aversion will prevail due to the tensions in Ukraine, after Russia cast doubt on the holding of the meeting between Biden and Putin,” analysts reported according to the Reuters agency.

It is worth mentioning that the markets of the United States remained closed on Monday due to a holiday for the commemoration of the “Day of the Presidents”.

Dollar price for buying and selling

The platform, how much is the dollar.pe, indicates that in the parallel market the dollar is bought at S/ 3.74 and sold at S/ 3.77 on average.

While in digital exchange houses the green ticket it is bought at an approximate S/ 3.75 and it is sold at about S/ 3.78.