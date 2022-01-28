Peter Pan & Wendy, the reshoots of the new Disney live-action are underway!

It is not yet time to consider the works on closed Peter Pan & Wendy: the new Disney live-action inspired by the famous story by JM Barrie, whose production started last March, will in fact go through some reshoots after the conclusion of the main shoot.

To announce it, while the spin-off on Trilli Campanellino is made official, it was the protagonist Alexander Moloney: “Back to Neverland“we read in the Instagram post published in these hours by the very young actor who will have to give a face to the boy who does not want to grow up.

The main filming of Peter Pan & Wendy concluded last September: the film should make its debut directly on Disney + and its cast will include, in addition to the aforementioned Alexander Moloney in the role of Peter Pan, also Ever Anderson (already seen in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Black Widow) as Wendy, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, and Jude Law in that of Captain Hook.

The Disney one will be the tenth film adaptation of Barry’s novel (including sequels): the most famous remain, without a shadow of a doubt, the animated film of 1953 and Hook, by Steven Spielberg, with an unforgettable Robin Williams in the role of Peter. . Do you think that this umpteenth rereading will be atheight of the previous ones? Tell us yours in the comments! Meanwhile, the director has named The Lighthouse among the sources of inspiration for Peter Pan & Wendy.