Peugeot 308 2022 interesting suv evolution of one of the best-selling cars

New exterior design, new on-board instrumentation, more powerful and efficient engines: it promises to be full of novelties new version of the Peugeot 308 SUV.

New Peugeot 308 2022 design

The evolution of the Peugeot 308 2022 SUV starts from the exterior design, very sporty, with a strong and muscular bodywork where optical groups with LED headlights, vertical daytime running lights (also available in the matrix variant of the fittings) and decidedly original rear lights stand out. Large 412-liter and 608-liter boot for the sedan and SW version respectively

The instrumentation is also new: once inside the futuristic dashboard stands out, characterized by particular rigorous geometries, the instrumentation is of the i-Cockpit type, the 10-inch display with infotainment system and touch panel which, according to what has been said, is really very efficient.

Rich technological equipment, especially related to ADAS driving assistance systems: the Drive Assist 2.0 pack includes three new functions for Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist.

These are the semi-automatic lane change, the speed adjustment to the curves and limits that the car is in front of, and the monitoring of blind spots, capable of observing up to 75 meters of road and assisted parking with a 360 ° view. .

Engines new version 2022 Peugeot 308

The new Peugeot 308 2022 will be available in five trim levels, which are Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack GT and GT Pack, and three engines proposals, starting with the 1.200 PureTech turbo petrol engine in 110 and 130 HP versions, up to the 1.500 BlueHdi engine and plug-in versions. These are the Hybrid 180 and 225 engines, both of which combine a 1,600 turbo petrol engine with an 81 kW electric unit and are only available with the e-EAT8 automatic transmission.

Release date and price list new Peugeot 308 2022

The new Peugeot 308 2022 SUV is expected to arrive by the mid-end of 2022 with sales prices starting from 23,750 euros for the five-door version, prices that rise significantly for the plug-in hybrid versions, for which they start from around 36,700 euros.