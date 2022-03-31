Pfizer COVID vaccine: WHO recognized a new side effect

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified a increased reports of partial hearing loss in those people who were inoculated with the Pfizer – BioNTech coronavirus (COVID) vaccine.

This was detailed in its last bulletin published from data collected in February. “The most reported COVID-19 vaccines in these cases were Pfizer/BioNTech” pointed to the paper. The figure represents approximately 80% of reported cases.

The condition, whose formal name is tinnitus is characterized as a hearing problem that causes ringing in the ears . “May be associated with vaccinations” they pointed out from the United Nations health agency.

Although the side effect is still rare, the who reported 367 cases of tinnitus and 164 cases of hearing loss among the 11 billion vaccines administered, “which turned out to be m It is commonly within the day after the vaccination.”

Pfizer vaccine: who is most at risk of hearing loss

The doctors of Uppsala Monitoring Center a Swedish non-profit organization that collaborates with the WHO, Christian Rausch and Qun-Ying Yue explained that the tinnitus as a side effect, It usually occurs more frequently in patients between 19 and 93 years of age. while in the February reports, 63% were women.

“The symptom was recorded in 27 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy. In addition, more than a third of the reported cases came from people who worked in the health care industry” ampl.

what is tinnitus

The tinnitus It is usually described as ringing or whistling that is heard in one or both ears, without an external source of sound. “That is, the person hears a sound – a buzzing, beeping, hissing, murmuring, murmuring – without anything external causing it” reviews the Mayo Clinic on its website.

This condition associated with Pfizer vaccinedeals with a relatively normal phenomenon, which almost the entire population experiences at some point in their lives.

What are the symptoms of tinnitus

The tinnitus It usually presents symptoms such as a beeping, buzzing, or hissing sound, which is heard in one or both ears, although it can also resemble a roar, noise from the electrical network, a click, or a hiss.