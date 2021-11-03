Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, who can do (and when) the third dose? AstraZeneca and J&J answers and cases

Third dose: when to do it and, above all, with what type of vaccine? These are the most frequent questions that general practitioners are asked by patients these days, confused by the new resumption of infections. In fact, the third dose is the way identified by experts to fight the virus in the winter season.

Additional dose or booster

First of all, it is necessary to distinguish between the additional dose and the one which, in fact, is considered a booster. The additional dose, which can be done starting from the 29th day after the end of the first vaccination cycle, concerns the most fragile patients: immunosuppressed as well as cancer patients. All those who, therefore, were the first vaccinated by closing the first cycle already in the spring. It is possible to use as an additional dose “any of the two m-RNA vaccines authorized in Italy, Comirnaty by BioNTech / Pfizer and Spikevax by Moderna”.

The so-called “booster” dose, on the other hand, must be understood as the classic booster of the vaccine and is administered six months after the end of the first vaccination cycle. Also in this case, the administrations of Comirnaty by BioNTech / Pfizer are authorized as a booster of a primary vaccination cycle.

Priority categories

The booster dose, for now, concerns the over 80s, the staff and guests of residential facilities for the elderly; health personnel and health care workers who carry out their activities in health, social and social welfare structures, according to current indications; people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies aged 18 or over and, for the moment in last position, the over 60s but the idea is to reach the over 50s by the end of 2021.

Heterologous vaccination

The third dose is then given with the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna), but then who had it AstraZeneca And J&J how should he behave? In these two cases we proceed with the so-called heterologous vaccination which, according to the data, would lead to a better immune response. So those who have had the two doses of Astrazeneca can do the third after six months with an mRNA vaccine. On the other hand, those who have had the single-dose Jansen can proceed with the second dose, again after six months, thus requiring also in this case an mRNA vaccine: Pfizer or Moderna.