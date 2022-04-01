Phil Collins wrote this song for his daughter Lily before he retired from music.

British musician recently Phil collins announced that he will retire from music and the news shocked more than one of his fans and the entertainment world. With a brilliant career in Genesis and as a solo artist, Collins says goodbye to a career of almost 40 years. Among those who were moved by this announcement is Lily Collinsthe daughter of the singer, songwriter and drummer and who rose to fame recently for her leading role in “Emily in Paris”.

And although the father – daughter relationship and bond was not the best for several years, recently Lily Collins He acknowledged that in recent years he had achieved an intimate and necessary rapprochement with his father. Even the 32-year-old recognized that one of the songs that she likes the most from her father, Phil collinswas written inspired by her and her brothers.

What is the Phil Collins song that he wrote with his daughter, Lily Collins, in mind

After the success of the first season of “Emily in Paris” on Netflix, the streaming platform released the second part and has already announced a third and fourth season for the end of 2022 and 2023, respectively. And it is that the story of the American publicist to whom she gives life Lily Collins and whoever comes to Paris for work and without knowing anything about the language has become one of the most watched content on Netflix.

It is not the first interpretation of Lily Collins on the screen. At just 2 years old, she debuted in British BBC series, while she also played Snow White in the 2012 film “Mirror, Mirror” alongside Julia Roberts. Beyond her stormy relationship with her father – who left home and abandoned her with her mother -, in recent years there has been a rapprochement between Lily and Phil Collins.

In a television interview, the protagonist of “Emily in Paris” recognized which is the song of her father that touches her heart. Lily Collins told that it is “You’ll be in my heart”, a piece that Phil collins recorded and was used as part of the original soundtrack for Disney’s “Tarzan” (1999).

and it was his own Phil collins who a year later, after receiving the Oscar Award for Best Original Song for this work, said that he had written it with his daughter in mind, Lily Collinsand on his other children, Simon and Joely.