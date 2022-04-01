Phil Collins wrote this song for his daughter Lily before he retired from music.

British musician recently Phil collins announced that he will retire from music and the news shocked more than one of his fans and the entertainment world. With a brilliant career in Genesis and as a solo artist, Collins says goodbye to a career of almost 40 years. Among those who were moved by this announcement is Lily Collinsthe daughter of the singer, songwriter and drummer and who rose to fame recently for her leading role in “Emily in Paris”.

And although the father – daughter relationship and bond was not the best for several years, recently Lily Collins He acknowledged that in recent years he had achieved an intimate and necessary rapprochement with his father. Even the 32-year-old recognized that one of the songs that she likes the most from her father, Phil collinswas written inspired by her and her brothers.

