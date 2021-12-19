World

Philippines, typhoon Rai: death toll rises to at least 75

Of these victims, at least 63 were registered in the province-island of Bohol alone: ​​according to Governor Arthur Yap, who adds that 10 people are missing and that another 13 have been injured, but specifies that the toll could be further aggravated. because only 33 of the 48 mayors were able to get in touch with him given the problems in communications. Authorities in another of the hardest hit provinces, Dinagat Islands, said they had recorded 10 deaths.

The closeness of the Pope

“I express my closeness to the people of the Philippines hit by a strong typhoon that destroyed many homes. May the ‘Santo Nino’ ​​bring consolation and hope to the families most in difficulty and inspire all of us with concrete help”. The Pope said this at the Angelus.


