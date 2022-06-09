Photo. Diego Boneta buys a $3.9 million mansion in West Hollywood

the star of Luis Miguel: the series, Diego Bonethas just bought a luxurious and millionaire mansion in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods among the Hollywood celebrity in California.

The actor bought a property after the success he has had in recent years in the acting and entertainment industry, both in Mexico and in the United States, says the specialized real estate magazine, dirty of Variety.

Property records allegedly show the actor paid $3.9 million dollars for a house that was still in the process of going on the open market in California.

The house is located in the neighborhood of WestHollywood, same that protects the mansions of celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher; Kelly Osbourne, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.

This is Diego Boneta’s new house

Dirt describes the property as a house built in 1927 in a “refined modern Spanish” style, within a 0.11 acre lot, 2,211 square feet of construction currently renovated by European designer Luca Colombowith three bedrooms and four ultra-luxury ground floors.

Surrounded by elegant, manicured lawns, the home boasts a brick-paved driveway leading inside and a one-car garage, plus an enclosed backyard with outside sitting area with a center fire pit and hardwood floors.

The interior is detailed with hardwood floors, high wood-beamed ceilings, ceiling speakers in most rooms, and air conditioning panels.

Photo: The Grosby Group

There is a formal room with a marble fireplace, a gourmet kitchen equipped with high-end appliances and an eating island, quartz countertops, elegant cabinetry; In addition to a dining room for eight people with huge windows that overlook the patios, two suite-type rooms in the lower part.

Upstairs, connected by a wrap-around staircase, is a luxury suite that takes up almost the entire floor, with a personal balcony and huge walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom, huge center tub and glass-enclosed shower. .

Others mod cons The mansion boasts include a pool with waterfall in a lounging area for outdoor entertaining, seating around a fire pit and barbecue.

Diego Bonet he is currently involved in several projects, including the movies of the father of the bride from HBO, Starbright, At midnight and the work he carries out with the production company he founded, Three Friends.

A few days ago he arrived in Mexico with his co-stars of the father of the bride in its Latin version to carry out the promotional tour. With Diego were the actors Andy García, Adriana ArjonaMacarena Achaga and the singer Gloria Estefan.