PHOTO Kim Kardashian : unrecognizable, she wears a completely unexpected hairstyle of the 80s

His 322 million followers did not recognize him. For years, Kim Kardashian has appeared very often with long brown hair that has become her signature. Sometimes he comes up with different looks, like her platinum blonde bob when she met fashion superstar Anna Wintour. Or to have fun with hairstyles: braids, buns… But her hair changes are always quite simple and wearable in everyday life. Except that for the photo shoot of her latest collection of Skims swimsuits photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen, Kim Kardashian has undergone a makeover capillary. Nostalgic, she inspired by the 80s for her new hairstyle.

Kim Kardashian opts for a super chic mullet cut

In a luxurious setting, Kim Kardashian poses in a swimsuit, next to a standard poodle, with a mega 80s blonde hairstyle. We would believe her straight out of the Dynasty series, 1982 version. Chris Appleton, her hairstylist, is behind this haircut which could look like a super chic mullet with extreme volume at the roots and wavy lengths which contrast with the top of his head. Small tapered locks even fall on his forehead like a fringe. A look never seen on the diva. Surprised to be the creator of this improbable hairstyle, his hairdresser writes on Instagram: “The only haircut I never thought I would do on Kim! “

To complete its vintage look, her make up is also in the 80s theme. Kim Kardashian is pictured wearing flashy blue eyeshadow with highlights below her eyebrows and inner corner in white tones. As for her eyelashes, they form light black bundles to recall the make-ups of yesteryear. To play the game to the end, her eyebrows look thinner than usual. And finally, for her lips, Kim Kardashian opted for an outline in brown tones associated with a shiny nude. A style that takes us back in time!