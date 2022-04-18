Physical activity and happiness – Health and Wellness

Physical activity produces beneficial physiological effects to control stress. The practice (always better outdoors and in good company) encourages the production of endorphins, dopamine and serotonin, which are hormones of happiness. By the Physical Education teacher Matías González

The World Health Organization defines physical activity as “all movements that are part of daily life, including work, recreation, exercise and sports activities.”

Being fit is the first requirement for happiness. Numerous scientific studies related to the subject affirm that people who practice physical activity and are aware of their breathing (or meditate), unlike those who do not, are happier, have a better character and are more resolute.

After performing a physical activity, it is normal to experience a feeling of happiness, tranquility, stress relief; This is because when you exercise, a series of hormones and neurotransmitters are released that help us to be and feel healthier every day.

Thus, sport is a fundamental pillar of happiness, and it is an idea that is well founded. There are several studies that show that exercising on a regular basis makes people feel happier, something key to face small daily challenges with more tools.

That sport and physical activity fill with vitality is more than clear, due to the endorphins that are produced through a chemical process during physical activity and have a direct impact on the mind and body. They are released when exercising and make you feel happier, with less pain, healthier, with more beautiful skin and greater well-being. And not to mention self-confidence.

If music and laughter are added to physical activity, a comfortable environment is created that will make training fatigue lighter or more bearable.

If you need one more reason besides losing weight, maintaining your figure and improving your health, training regularly will make you a happier person. And since everyone wants happiness, then…go ahead!