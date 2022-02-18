Physical and metaphorical foot pain or depersonalized medicine

My feet hurt, more than a year ago. From Primary Care they send me to Traumatology, who gives me an appointment in March 2021. In the consultation, without asking me anything, looking at my history or antecedents, they send me to take three X-rays of my feet which, as I already knew, indicate that there is no anomalies. After dealing with the specialist, as “a favor”, he requests a review from another traumatologist from the Hip Section. In November the specialist of this Section, after seeing the X-rays and doing an examination, requests a scanner to see me again with the result. Special mention deserves what happened in the Radiology Service of the Ubarmin Clinic, in which there was more than an hour of delay and many patients waiting, according to what the staff told me due to the failure of a device, and it took 20 minutes to take the X-rays for be an old and obsolete device. In total, almost 4 hours of work lost.In February, what is my surprise that, after a few questions, he tells me that another traumatologist should see me, from the Spine section. Obviously, he annoys me, a lot, he is only able to tell me that his specialty is the Hip and not the Spine. How long will it take to make an appointment for the third specialist? Can’t someone take a look at my history and background, the scanner and send me to the appropriate section?I continue with my foot pain, traveling from one consultation to another. Obviously, Osasunbidea and the Traumatology Service, the numbers come out, three consultations, several X-rays and a scanner in a year, but I’m still in pain. I put myself in the place of an older person and think if we deserve to be treated like this.