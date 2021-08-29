News

Pig: the new film by Nicolas Cage about a truffle pig

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For the release in Italy we still have to wait, but the debut in the States – which took place in mid-July – went just fine: Pig, the new movie he sees Nicolas Cage in the lead role, in one weekend he conquered the ninth place in the classification of receipts and convinced not only the public, but also the critics. With his partner, a lively but also very sweet pig, the American actor has won another challenge. Very, very special.

A truffle hunter and his inseparable friend

Pig is a independent project, the debut film of Michael Sarnoski. Nicolas Cage himself defined it “bizarre and crazy”And in fact it would be impossible to deny it. But the beauty, on the other hand, is just that. Cage plays the role of Rob Feld, once successful chef, who lived in Portland, but the death of his wife Lori turned him into a lonely, scruffy man of few words. No longer interested in communicating with mankind. Moving to the Oregon countryside, he becomes a skilled truffle hunter and in the enterprise she is always accompanied by a pig named, in fact, Pig. Rob deeply loves his pet, with whom he shares the everyday life. A sort of anchor in the sea of ​​pain and disillusionment.

The mystery of the kidnapping

On a nefarious day, Rob is violently assaulted and unconscious. When it comes to its senses, Pig is gone: has been kidnapped. Another hard blow for the former chef. He, however, has no intention of resigning himself, quite the contrary he sets out in search of the animal flanked by his friend Amir (Alex Wolff) and finds himself forced to return to Portland. Once in the city, he will have to deal with a past with which he believed he had closed but which is still unresolved.

Some curiosities

Pig is the 99th film starring Nicolas Cage, co-produced with his Saturn Pictures, along with Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment and Valparaiso Pictures. To get his best into the role, he spent 20 days with before filming began Brandy, or the pig who plays the role of Pig. Cage, however, announced that he will not see the film. The reason? It would remind him of a past that he just wants to erase. It refers to the years in which, despite being a Hollywood star – indeed, for this very reason – he had to bow to the will of the Studios and, in many ways, going against itself. Going into even more detail, during an interview with Variety, Cage brought up Disney and the saga of The Mystery of the Templars: “I do not know – revealed – if I would like to go back to those times and make another movie with Disney. It would be scary. There was fear on the set. They point the camera at you and order you to act as they say. The atmosphere in a film like Pig is totally different“. The truth is that, for him, it is a closed chapter. For some time now he has preferred smaller projects, independent films that leave “more freedom to experiment and be fluid“.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

815
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
802
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
798
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
619
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
597
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
563
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
531
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
425
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
406
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
387
News

Polkadot (DOT) prices increased by 100%, derivatives data show more room for upside Author: Cointelegraph – Economy and Finance
To Top