Pig: the new film by Nicolas Cage about a truffle pig

For the release in Italy we still have to wait, but the debut in the States – which took place in mid-July – went just fine: Pig, the new movie he sees Nicolas Cage in the lead role, in one weekend he conquered the ninth place in the classification of receipts and convinced not only the public, but also the critics. With his partner, a lively but also very sweet pig, the American actor has won another challenge. Very, very special.

A truffle hunter and his inseparable friend

Pig is a independent project, the debut film of Michael Sarnoski. Nicolas Cage himself defined it “bizarre and crazy”And in fact it would be impossible to deny it. But the beauty, on the other hand, is just that. Cage plays the role of Rob Feld, once successful chef, who lived in Portland, but the death of his wife Lori turned him into a lonely, scruffy man of few words. No longer interested in communicating with mankind. Moving to the Oregon countryside, he becomes a skilled truffle hunter and in the enterprise she is always accompanied by a pig named, in fact, Pig. Rob deeply loves his pet, with whom he shares the everyday life. A sort of anchor in the sea of ​​pain and disillusionment.

The mystery of the kidnapping

On a nefarious day, Rob is violently assaulted and unconscious. When it comes to its senses, Pig is gone: has been kidnapped. Another hard blow for the former chef. He, however, has no intention of resigning himself, quite the contrary he sets out in search of the animal flanked by his friend Amir (Alex Wolff) and finds himself forced to return to Portland. Once in the city, he will have to deal with a past with which he believed he had closed but which is still unresolved.

Some curiosities

Pig is the 99th film starring Nicolas Cage, co-produced with his Saturn Pictures, along with Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment and Valparaiso Pictures. To get his best into the role, he spent 20 days with before filming began Brandy, or the pig who plays the role of Pig. Cage, however, announced that he will not see the film. The reason? It would remind him of a past that he just wants to erase. It refers to the years in which, despite being a Hollywood star – indeed, for this very reason – he had to bow to the will of the Studios and, in many ways, going against itself. Going into even more detail, during an interview with Variety, Cage brought up Disney and the saga of The Mystery of the Templars: “I do not know – revealed – if I would like to go back to those times and make another movie with Disney. It would be scary. There was fear on the set. They point the camera at you and order you to act as they say. The atmosphere in a film like Pig is totally different“. The truth is that, for him, it is a closed chapter. For some time now he has preferred smaller projects, independent films that leave “more freedom to experiment and be fluid“.