Pirates attack a Greek ship in the Gulf of Guinea, kidnapping six sailors

Six crew members of the Greek ship Tonsberg were kidnapped in a pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea, in international waters off the island of Bioko (Equatorial Guinea). This was confirmed by the Polish foreign ministry, stating that among those kidnapped there is also a Polish citizen.

The ministry also reports that it is in contact with diplomats from “other countries” and with the owner of the container ship to coordinate research efforts.

According to the Danish Navy, one of its frigates, the Esbern Snare, which has been patrolling the area since November, the pirates left the ship with a small boat and hostages on board. A frigate helicopter followed them at a distance so as not to endanger the lives of the abductees, but then had to stop when the pirates entered Nigerian waters.

An injured person was then found and rescued on the Greek ship, while 14 other crew members were found safe and sound, a Navy spokesman told the Danish news agency Ritzau.

The waters of the Gulf of Guinea, which stretches from Senegal to Angola and touches some twenty countries, have become the global epicenter of criminal maritime activities, concentrating 99% of the hijackings of sailors by pirates in 2020, according to a report. of the UN and the research institute Stable Seas published yesterday.

