‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ will star Margot Robbie, but Johnny Depp is not ruled out

The filmmakers of Pirates of the Caribbean confirmed that plans to extend the successful saga of Disney will continue, despite Johnny Depp’s refusal to return to playing Jack Sparrowone of the most important characters in his film career.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the project, revealed in an interview to the newspaper The Sunday Times that is working on two scripts for the sequel to “Pirates of the Caribbean”, one of them will star the actress, Margot Robbie.

“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We’re developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts, one with her and one without her,” Bruckheimer said without specifying the exact reason two different scripts are being written.

On Johnny Depp’s return to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Jerry Bruckheimer was clear in saying, “Not at this time.” However, the producer has left the door open to reach a new agreement with the actor. “The future has not yet been decided,” he added.

I WOULD NOT GO BACK EVEN FOR 300 MILLION DOLLARS

During the trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp assured that he will not play Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” even if Disney offers him 300 million dollars.

On April 20, Heard’s lawyer asked the actor about the aforementioned role, since his ex-wife’s accusations caused his career to be harmed and caused the Mickey Mouse company to withdraw its support.

“If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in the world would convince you to work with Disney again on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, right?” To which Depp replied, “That’s right.”

