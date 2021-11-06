Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp could still be Jack Sparrow: talk a star

Johnny Depp talked about Jack Sparrow and the future of Pirates of the Caribbean in a recent promotional interview, but now one of his co-stars from the Disney saga has intervened on the issue that has been holding fans of the popular franchise in suspense for years.

Kevin McNally has worked alongside Johnny Depp in all of the Pirates of the Caribbean, and in an interview with Express he talked about the station after the lawsuit with Amber Heard: “I have never seen even a shadow of a possible dark side manifest in Johnny. Indeed, I consider him a great human being, an extremely kind and generous person. Personally, I see no impediment to his return as Jack Sparrow. I think the general feeling is that there can be no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow, and I am convinced that there is. I was thinking about this just the other day and, I mean, sure: someone can easily picture the stories set in this fictional universe that don’t have Jack as the protagonist. Maybe a film in search of Jack Sparrow, a film in which he has disappeared and someone has to retrace his legendary deeds. “

Recall that at the moment the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga is very uncertain: Some time ago a Pirates of the Caribbean was announced with Margot Robbie in the role of a new protagonist, but there have been no more updates for the project.

