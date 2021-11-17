Pirates of the Caribbean, what if a Jack Sparrow spin-off comes without Johnny Depp?

It’s been three years since Disney announced that Jack Sparrow it would no longer be the centerpiece of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise but fans have not yet accepted this decision. A direct sequel to Salazar’s Revenge and a spin-off curated by Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson are currently in the works.

Petitions and protest campaigns from fans for Johnny Depp’s reinstatement in the saga have garnered millions of supporters online so it’s clear that a large chunk of the public isn’t willing to follow the buccaneers’ new adventures without Captain Sparrow’s presence. Discover the 5 funniest Pirates of the Caribbean jokes.

Inevitably the rumors and speculations about the possible return of Sparrow are on the agenda, and Giant Freakin Robot now claims that Disney is developing a spin-off project focusing exclusively on Jack Sparrow, but not allowing Depp to reprise his iconic role.

Obviously, it is currently only one item e there is nothing certain nor confirmed in this regard.

Currently it appears an unfortunate choice to entrust a spin-off of Jack Sparrow to another actor other than Johnny Depp, considering that the character has now entered the collective imagination with the face and interpretation of the star.

We will keep you updated in case there is any news on this front. A star also recently spoke to Johnny Depp regarding the possible return of Jack Sparrow.