Pitch Perfect 2: This is how Obama appeared in the film

Released in theaters in 2015 Pitch perfect 2 – which will be broadcast tonight at 9.13 pm on La5 – is the second chapter of a trilogy that began in Italy with the film that in Italy was inexplicably translated with the title Voices. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Pitch Perfect 2 it is an almost entirely female film where the acting was very often improvised on the spot.

Pitch perfect 2, the plot

After winning the championships in Voices, now the Bellas must find ways to confirm their success and remain united. However, the start of the new season is not the most promising: the group performs with an embarrassing and catastrophic performance in front of the eyes of the President of the United States Barack Obama and their reputation takes a hard hit. And it is precisely to redeem himself from this blow that Beca (Anna Kendrick) convinces her friends to participate in the a cappella world championship, regardless of the fact that the United States always comes out humiliated by this type of competition. Meanwhile, Beca is also struggling with her work in a music production studio: a profession she has kept hidden from her friends for fear of not being understood. In addition, the young and shy Emily Junk (Hailee Steinfeld) who must find a way to fit into a band that is clearly in trouble and that to go to the world championships will first of all have to find their voice and their union.

Here’s how Barack Obama got involved in the film

Pitch Perfect 2 begins with a performance that the Bellas perform before the eyes of Barack Obama, then still president of the United States of America, and his wife Michelle. The performance ends in a “shameful” way when the character of Ciccia Amy – played by Rebel Wilson – ends up having a technical problem while in the air and destroys her dress, exposing her private parts and causing considerable damage to the image of her companions right in front of the most important man in America.

However, Barack Obama was never really present on the set of the Elizabeth Banks film. As clearly explained by the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, the presence of Barack and Michelle Obama in the film it is the result of skilful film editing. The scenes that appear in Pitch perfect 2 with the presidential couple are actually footage of the 44th President of the United States appearing at the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, a December 8, 2013 event that took place in the East Room of the White House, Washington DC. Coincidentally, Anna Kendrick – the Beca of the film – also took part in the event at the White House, who was engaged in a musical tribute to Shirley MacLaine, which was awarded that year. So, in fact, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle never really appeared in the film in the flesh, but their images were taken and inserted into the film scene with skillful editing work so that the scene was credible.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7xQuGf5QHA