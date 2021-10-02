Pitch Perfect 3 – Film (2017)

PERFECT PITCH WEFT 3
Beca (Anna Kendrik), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and their rowdy friends return in the final chapter of their adventures, Pitch Perfect 3, the latest episode of the successful trilogy which in May 2015 represented the highest opening gross of all time for a musical film.
They won the national championships, sang in front of President Obama and triumphed at the world championships with an unexpected unreleased song. But life after college for the Barden Bellas is not what they expected. No career opportunities around the corner, no record deals ready to be signed, or mad agents and fans lined up behind the door. Just ridiculous hats and frustrating jobs. The girls at Barden University are again in trouble, and this time without the support of the a cappella group to cheer them up. But there is one last opportunity to reunite the team, go on an overseas tour and perform in front of American troops around the world. Even though the challengers carry real musical instruments and are led by the talented Calamity (Ruby Rose), the Bellas will once again prove up to the challenge.
PITCH PERFECT OVERVIEW 3
Pitch Perfect 3 closes (or should close) a successful film trilogy started with Voices or Pitch Perfect (released in 2013 and directed by Jason Moore) and continued with Pitch Perfect 2 (arrived in theaters in 2015, directed – and performed and produced – by Elizabeth Banks and winner of the Teen Choice Award for Best Picture). The decision to shoot a new chapter in the adventures of Barden Bellas was finally taken and communicated to the media in the summer of 2015, when the task of writing the screenplay was again entrusted to Kay Cannon and the presence of both Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson was confirmed. A few months later, Elizabeth Banks gave the news of her comeback behind the camera, only to back off in favor of Trish Sie, former director of the dance film Step Up: All In.
Released in March in the US and Canada, Pitch Perfect 3 did not match the result at the box office than his predecessor and has less convinced critics, but has been appreciated, as well as for the singing performances, for the comedy of many sequences, to which has contributed above all Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress who has acted in several films to laugh (The friends of the bride, The Wedding Party). With the change of direction, the sub-genre of the series has also changed. If Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 were in fact teen-comedies – also given the school setting – for the third film, Sie has chosen to venture into the territory of the action-adventurAnd. To do so, he focused on the character of Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson), or rather on her father, an international criminal who drags the Bellas into a Bond movie situation giving the impetuous and burly daughter the opportunity to prove fearless action. -heroine. The danger element of Pitch Perfect 3 amused the cast, in particular Anna Kendrick, who felt free to improvise because of her familiarity with the character of Beca and because she was less tormented by the performance anxiety felt during the making of the first two films. On the set each actor was able to change things a bit, and even the director made different changes when she was subjected to the script, which initially provided that to kidnap singing girls was a lover of Amy and that in the story the I sing a cappella – which is the specialty of protagonists – was almost always in the foreground.
Although Pitch Perfect 3 was announced as the last film focused on the Bellas, rumor has it that the vein is not exhausted. Someone even talks about a spin off dedicated to Amy and Beca. Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson they don’t know anything about it, but if there was a new chapter (be it an offshoot of the three Pitch Perfect), the latter would like it to be partially set in space, or rather that his character be projected “towards Infinity and beyond”.
CRITICISM OF PITCH PERFECT 3
Entrusted to the hands of Trish Sie, the third and final adventure of the Barden Bellas happily turns towards action, with kidnappings, escapes and explosions, which brings a breath of fresh air to the vein. The film, however, does not close the trilogy worthily, because, with the exception of Beca, the characters are spooky and the comedy, rather than being refined, falls into slapstick or into obvious or excessively incorrect jokes. The a cappella singing champions, however, still know how to charm with their prodigious voices, and they know how to “make a family”, reminding us that, in a world where it is difficult to find a good job, solidarity and mutual help are (almost ) everything. (Carola Proto – Comingsoon.it)
FAMOUS PHRASES OF PITCH PERFECT 3
From the Italian Film Trailer
Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson): How’s it going, bitches?
Chloe (Brittany Snow): Oh, I miss you!
Emily (Hailee Steinfeld): Hi Bellas!
Chloe: What do you want us to sing tonight? I brought this in case …
Girl (Skyler Semien): We didn’t invite you to sing, we invited you to …
Girl and Emily: Look!
Aubrey (Anna Camp): What, sorry?
Emily: Aren’t you too busy with awesome jobs and your fulfilling lives ?!
Bellas: Oh, yeah … well sure, a bit challenging
Flo (Chrissie Fit): They are so beautiful and sunny!
Cynthia Rose (Ester Dean): They must have all been breastfed
Chloe: I’d give anything to sing with you again
Aubrey: Every year the USO organizes a performance to support the troops in Europe, let’s sing together for the last time! Who agrees?
Beca (Anna Kendrick): I’m in it!
Chicago (Matt Lanter) Welcome to Spain, Bellas!
Ciccia Amy: This is first base, will we also go to second base with you?
Zeke (Troy Ian Hall): As for me, no
Serenity (Andy Allo): You sing other people’s songs, right ?! You are a cover band!
Emily: They try to intimidate us. We do what we do
Ciccia Amy: Question and answer!
Beca: Isn’t it strange that they are all better than us at what we do than … than we are ?!
Emily: Come on girls! Boobs out! Let’s show them we’re not joking!
Theo (Guy Burnet): My label wants to sign some bands, but we don’t want the Bellas … we want you!
Beca: What?
Chloe: We are a family we support each other
Fat Amy: We’re like sisters, Aubrey! Your name is Aubrey, right ?!
Beca: I can’t, I’m part of a group!
Theo: Beca, it’s a great chance for you!
Fat Amy: Beca …
Beca: What are you doing? No!
Ciccia Amy: What do I do?
Beca: If you cry, I cry too! Don’t make that face!
Fat Amy: I don’t make any faces
Beca: Don’t make that face!
Ciccia Amy: What do I do the face I do not do ?!
FOCUS ON PITCH PERFECT 3
Music and songs: the Pitch Perfect 3 soundtrack
The soundtracks of the two previous chapters, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, have reached four million copies sold worldwide, as well as the single by Anna Kendrick, “Cups”: a success that will surely be repeated for the reinterpretations in version a chapel of this final chapter of the singing adventures of the Barden Bellas. The official Pitch Perfect 3 soundtrack was released by Universal Music in two editions: a standard, containing fifteen tracks, and a special, with the addition of seven bonus tracks, including the covers of “Bend Over” and “Don’t Speak x Hard For Me to Say I’m Sorry, “taken from two deleted scenes from the final montage, which will be included in the homevideo editions.
Among the songs on the tracklist, single covers, such as Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, Sia’s “Cheap Thrills”, George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” and DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean”, and medley hits like “Get The Party Started” by P! nk, “One More Night” by Ariana Grande and “If I Were a Boy” by Beyoncé. As with previous chapters, to achieve the sonic precision required by a music-focused film, the contribution of an audio department of thirty people, led by Mark Agostino (who was responsible for mixing the playback on Pro Tools) and Kami Asgar (editing manager).
Here are all the songs from the tracklist of the special edition of Pitch Perfect 3:
Universal Fanfare – The Bellas
Toxic – The Bellas
Sit Still, Look Pretty – The New Barden Bellas
Riff Off – The Bellas, Evermoist, Saddle Up, Young Sparrow and DJ Dragon Nutz, & Soldiers Get the Party Started / Shut Up and Dance / Ignition (Remix) / Let Me Ride / Fly Away / One More Night / Call Me / Love Me Harder / If I Were a Boy / Zombie / Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) / Grenade / Human / Wake Me Up
You Got It – Young Sparrow and DJ Dragon Nutz
Ex’s and Oh’s – Saddle Up
How A Heart Unbreaks – Evermoist
Cheap Thrills – The Bellas
I Don’t Like It, I Love It – The Bellas
Cake By The Ocean – The Bellas
Freedom! ’90 – Beca & The Bellas
Soy Yo – Estéreo Bomb
Boom Boom – Iggy Azalea feat. Zedd
Tribe – Kim Viera
Score Suite from Pitch Perfect 3 – Christopher Lennertz
Bend Over (Stand Up) – Anna Kendrick & Moisés Arias
Elle Me Dit – Mika
All Stars – Martin Solveig feat. ALMA
Came Here for Love – Sigala & Ella Eyre
Freedom! ’90 x Cups – The Bellas & The Voice Season 13 Top 12 Contestants [Bonus Track]
Don’t Speak x Hard For Me to Say I’m Sorry – Rebel Wilson & John Lithgow [Bonus Track]
Pitch Perfect Franchise Medley – Todrick Hall [Bonus Track]
Cups (Pitch Perfect’s When I’m Gone) / Don’t You (Forget About Me) / Flashlight / Crazy
Youngsters / Sit Still, Look Pretty
