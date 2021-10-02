Pitch Perfect 3 – Film (2017)

Beca ( Anna Kendrik ), Fat Amy ( Rebel Wilson ) and their rowdy friends return in the final chapter of their adventures, Pitch Perfect 3 , the latest episode of the successful trilogy which in May 2015 represented the highest opening gross of all time for a musical film. They won the national championships, sang in front of President Obama and triumphed at the world championships with an unexpected unreleased song. But life after college for the Barden Bellas is not what they expected. No career opportunities around the corner, no record deals ready to be signed, or mad agents and fans lined up behind the door. Just ridiculous hats and frustrating jobs. The girls at Barden University are again in trouble, and this time without the support of the a cappella group to cheer them up. But there is one last opportunity to reunite the team, go on an overseas tour and perform in front of American troops around the world. Even though the challengers carry real musical instruments and are led by the talented Calamity (Ruby Rose), the Bellas will once again prove up to the challenge.

PITCH PERFECT OVERVIEW 3

Pitch Perfect 3 closes (or should close) a successful film trilogy started with Voices or Pitch Perfect (released in 2013 and directed by Jason Moore) and continued with Pitch Perfect 2 (arrived in theaters in 2015, directed – and performed and produced – by Elizabeth Banks and winner of the Teen Choice Award for Best Picture). The decision to shoot a new chapter in the adventures of Barden Bellas was finally taken and communicated to the media in the summer of 2015, when the task of writing the screenplay was again entrusted to Kay Cannon and the presence of both Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson was confirmed. A few months later, Elizabeth Banks gave the news of her comeback behind the camera, only to back off in favor of Trish Sie, former director of the dance film Step Up: All In.

Released in March in the US and Canada, Pitch Perfect 3 did not match the result at the box office than his predecessor and has less convinced critics, but has been appreciated, as well as for the singing performances, for the comedy of many sequences, to which has contributed above all Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress who has acted in several films to laugh (The friends of the bride, The Wedding Party). With the change of direction, the sub-genre of the series has also changed. If Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 were in fact teen-comedies – also given the school setting – for the third film, Sie has chosen to venture into the territory of the action-adventurAnd. To do so, he focused on the character of Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson), or rather on her father, an international criminal who drags the Bellas into a Bond movie situation giving the impetuous and burly daughter the opportunity to prove fearless action. -heroine. The danger element of Pitch Perfect 3 amused the cast, in particular Anna Kendrick, who felt free to improvise because of her familiarity with the character of Beca and because she was less tormented by the performance anxiety felt during the making of the first two films. On the set each actor was able to change things a bit, and even the director made different changes when she was subjected to the script, which initially provided that to kidnap singing girls was a lover of Amy and that in the story the I sing a cappella – which is the specialty of protagonists – was almost always in the foreground.

Although Pitch Perfect 3 was announced as the last film focused on the Bellas, rumor has it that the vein is not exhausted. Someone even talks about a spin off dedicated to Amy and Beca. Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson they don’t know anything about it, but if there was a new chapter (be it an offshoot of the three Pitch Perfect), the latter would like it to be partially set in space, or rather that his character be projected “towards Infinity and beyond”.