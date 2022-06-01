Pitt Jolie Cruise Holmes Trussardi Hunziker Berlusconi Lario

They populate the pages of newspapers with their artistic prowess but, often, with their private life; in fact, the divorces of VIPs are also causing a sensation, especially when they present themselves as particularly striking. Weddings ended in a catastrophic way and very expensive maintenance; so, often, many famous people mark their failure ‘happy ending‘.

It is probably the suggestion of the clamor linked to the legal battle and violent accusations between Heard and Depp, but from the world of entertainment, starting from Hollywoodnot to forget the couples of the cinema Italianseveral stories arrive of divorces Vip. Marriage lives similar to the plots of the most intriguing soap operas have filled the pages of the tabloids. Finals strikingbreaks catastrophicdivorces with mind-boggling figures, so many famous people have put an end to their love affairs.

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard with their separation transformed into a real media affair, they have perhaps brought to mind one of the most suffered (also for fans): the one between Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie; but these troubled stories are accompanied by several, equally intriguing and striking that have touched, even, the famous characters of ‘our house‘.

When VIPs don’t have love stories with a happy ending

In the beginning it was love, fairytale weddings, dream dresses, travel and the covers of major tabloids populated by idyllic images. Then comes the crisisseparation, the crash to that much coveted joy that had made the fans’ eyes sparkle. This is not the case for everyone, this is at least comforting to repeat, Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds, for example, they are one of the most romantic examples; but for many, separation and divorce come as an inevitable consequence of difficult (often impossible) misunderstandings to overcome. What if Beyoncé And Jay-Zafter i betrayals and temporary ruptures, seem to resist, we can’t say the same of Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes; or to mention the most recent Johnny Depp And Amber Heard or much loved by fans Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt.

And if these are just some of the examples of ‘breakout couples’ in overseas showbiz, stories of Vip divorcesas painful as they are striking, they have also characterized several famous people Italians. But after all, as Carlo Verdone reminds us in his famous 2004 film: “Love is eternal as long as it lasts“. Among the most recent Italian Vip divorces we cannot fail to remember the end, which came for the fans like a bolt from the blue, between Michelle Hunziker And Tomaso Trussardi; and even before the end of the marriage of the Swiss showgirl with the singer Eros Ramazzotti. But taking a few steps back at the time, it caused a lot of discussion about the divorce between Barbara d’urso and the ex-husband the dancer Michele Canfora; as well as he gasped the figure that Silvio Berlusconi had to pay a Veronica Lario.

Causes of Vip Divorces

They made us move with their unexpected endings, they took us ‘virtually’ to the courtrooms to side with one or the other; keeping us in suspense, they made us hope that the happy-ending could arrive, despite everything. Yet some Vip divorces have brought with them reasons on which it was impossible to fly over. The debate at the heart of the separation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is real or alleged Domestic violence, for example; and equally important seems to be the cause that led to the definitive breakup of one of the most beloved couples: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two ‘beautiful’ from Hollywood separated in 2016 after 12 years of love and 2 of marriage; the reason, according to what he would have revealed at the time too TMZwould have been the behavior (real or alleged) violent of the American sex symbol, joint it seems to dependence from alcohol.

Another striking Vip divorce that of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes; a love story that seemed to have no end, but which after 6 years ended in 2012. The reason behind the breakup, it seems (as they also say in the case of Cruise’s first divorce, with Nicole Kidman), was the religious organization of which the protagonist of Top Gun it’s part: Scientology. The latter, conceived by L. Ron Hubbard it collects and disseminates a set of beliefs and practices that are not always able to be shared by everyone.

Some more expensive Vip divorces

Taking a look, instead, on the side economic among the most talked about and expensive Vip divorces that of the billionaire Elon Musk; marriage to first wife Justine it ended after eight years. The Tesla leader gave Justine Musk and her children the house in Bel Air, as well as a monthly allowance of about $ 170,000. But, if it were ever possible, even more striking is the story with the second wife Talulah Riley; with the latter, in fact, Musk has divorced twice. First in 2012, then reconciled after a year, the second divorce arrives in 2015; the amount spent, according to when it reports TMZwould have been of 16 million total dollars.

And staying in ‘our house’ one of the most famous Italian conductors found herself benefiting from the ruling of the Cassation of 10 May 2017; according to which in the event of divorce the “standard of married life“. We are talking about Barbara d’urso who, after concluding his love affair with the dancer in 2006 Michele Carforashe had to pay her ex-husband (until the ruling that overturned the Italian situation) a monthly allowance of 1,000 euros. A great damage beyond the insult, for the presenter, especially if she is faithful to the rumors that have seen the separation arrive after a betrayal from him.

Love is eternal as long as it lasts

And finally, in order not to let anyone escape, we cannot fail to mention the historic, millionaire and striking divorce between Silvio Berlusconi And Veronica Lario; this is also a media case, especially for the different ones legal battles. In 2015, a ruling established that the ‘Knight’ would have to pay a monthly allowance of 1.4 million euros to the ex-wife; the sentence, however, was revoked by the Supreme Court in 2017.

La Lario should have returned the money to Berlusconi, but he would have given up to definitively end the legal conflict. But, after so many discords, to give love a chance, we like to conclude with the romantic tale of J-Lo And Ben Affleck; who, twenty years after the end of their relationship, passed through marriages (with other VIPs) as many breakups and separations, have decided to get married giving a wonderful chance to love. Because, perhaps, as Richard Bach would say: “True love stories never end“.