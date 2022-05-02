Pity! Zendaya will not go to the Met Gala, but we relive her best moment

Even Law He was dressed for the part in the blue cape and bow tie. Fairy Godmother. Like Cinderella,Zendaya she even accidentally forgot her glass slipper while walking up the stairs. Without a doubt, it was one of the most elaborate outfits of the night, which is not an easy task, considering that the theme of that year was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Zendaya during the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala’ at the Metropolitan Museum in 2018.

(Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)



The 2020 party was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the actress did not attend the event in 2021, she celebrated the theme In America: A Fashion Lexicon. The 2022 Met Gala, which will resume the tradition of being held on the first Monday in May, has as its theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion and a dress code of gold glamour.

Zendaya attended the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ gala in 2017.

(Nicholas Hunt)



The organizers, which include the co-chairs Blake Livelyher husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King Y Lin-Manuel Manuelhave asked guests to “embody the greatness” of the 1870s and 1890s, which boasted such figures as John D Rockefeller, J. P. Morgan Y Cornelius Vanderbilt.