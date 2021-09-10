Pixels: cast, plot and trailer for the film with Adam Sandler

A 2015 film based on the short film by Patrick Jean

Have you ever thought of seeing classic 80s arcade games like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and Space Invaders on the big screen? It happens in Pixels, 2015 film with Adam Sandler, Michelle Monaghan, Brian Cox, Jane Krakowski And Ashley Benson. The comedy, directed by Chris Columbus, director of Mom I missed the plane, Mrs Doubtfire, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, follows the story of a team of four curious characters struggling with the invasion of a group of aliens. The film is based on the short film by Patrick Jean who worked on the screenplay with Adam Sandler (who is also a producer), Tim Herlihy and Timothy Dowling.

Plot

An alien girl mistakes the images of old video games for a declaration of war and attacks the Earth using the games themselves as models for their assaults. The President of the United States then calls his childhood friend Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler), a videogame champion in the 1980s, to defend the earth. The fate of our planet lies in the hands of an unlikely team of nostalgic gamers.

