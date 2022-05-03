Pixie: the haircut that Zoë Kravitz has put back in trend

Have you seen The Batman? Surely you noticed the spectacular pixie haircut that Zoë Kravitz sports. This classic style is one of the favorites of many women because it is very practical, and now it returns with great force because it adds freshness and a touch of innocence to the image.

Pixie literally means pixie. For this reason, the stylists decided to name this cut like this because they said that the women who wore it acquired an almost magical beauty, characteristic of fantastic characters in children’s stories.

If you are looking for a total renewal of your look, this is the style that suits you. You want to know more? Keep reading.

When did the pixie cut come about?

In the 1960s, around the same time that the miniskirt appeared, this haircut also made its debut thanks to the famous London model Twiggy, who is described by many as the pioneer of this style.

In those years, other celebrities joined the trend of wearing super short hair, one of them was the American actress Jean Seberg who wore it in the movie Good morning sadness.

Another celebrity who couldn’t resist the charm of the pixie was Mia Farrow, who in addition to wearing her hair like this for the film Rosemary’s Baby, became one of its most faithful defenders and wore it for a few years.

In the 1970s, hair was worn long again, in the hippie style, but in every decade there have been women who have risked wearing very short hair.

Mia Farrow with her famous pixie haircut

celebrity’s favorite

What is special about pixie hair that everyone likes? It is a style so short that it exposes the nape, cheeks and ears, while the forehead is timidly covered with a light fringe.

It is a classic among shorts and has remained a favorite of practical women, who do not want to spend a lot of time on styling their hair, but want to look impeccable and pretty.

Hair is usually left longer at the top and shorter at the back; It can even be left to grow a little longer over the forehead, to increase the sexy effect of a side fringe, as worn by many celebrities such as Michelle Williams, Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, Ashlee Simpson, Winona Ryder, Audrey Tautou, Halle Berry. and Katie Holmes, among many more.

It is very versatile because it can be worn with some strands that stand out on the forehead to give it a feminine and flirty touch, like the character played by Anne Hathaway in the movie Always the same day.

For some, in addition to being a strong fashion trend, this cut represents rebellion, as it has been for the singer Pink and the British model Agyness Deyn, for whom it is not enough to wear it short, but they also curl it and paint it in colours.

Many celebrities have opted for this style

perfect for all

Stylists advise that before rushing to the salon and cutting your hair, you should do a simple test to make sure the style suits you: pull all of your hair away from your face and pull it back to reveal your cheeks, ears, nape, and neck. front. If you like what you see, then get your hair cut.

Experts point out that this cut suits all women, regardless of the shape of their face (round, oval, square, heart, rectangular, etc.), but of having expressive eyes and lips.

Do you dare to wear this style? Photo Derick Daily on Unsplashh

Advantages of a pixie cut