Plane forced to return because a no-mask passenger refuses to wear a mask on board

Chaos aboard aAmerican Airlines on the Miami-London line: the aircraft had to return to the departure airport because one of the passengers on board refused to wear the mandatory mask. The flight was then canceled and 129 passengers they had to go ashore at the Miami airport.

Plane forced to return to the airport, what happened

In a statement, American Airlines said, “American Airlines Flight 38 with service from Miami (MIA) to London (LHR) returned to MIA due to a problem customer who refused to comply with the requirement of the mask, as required by the federal authorities “.

Law enforcement officers intercepted the return flight at Miami International Airport, according to the airline. At CNN, the Miami Police Department made it clear that they had been contacted by American Airlines regarding the disturbing passenger.

Photo source: ANSA

An American Airlines plane

Plane forced to return to the airport, passenger escorted out by the police

“Once the plane arrived at the gate, the passenger was escorted out from the plane by the officers of the MDPD without incident. American Airlines personnel then took care of the matter, ”said Detective A. Colome of the Miami Police Department.



Maybe it might interest you Covid, positive for the swab still gets on the plane. Blocked the flight, he was reported He boarded despite being positive for coronavirus. The Pescara-Brussels flight was blocked, he was denounced

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, the flight returned to Miami again an hour and 48 minutes later his departure, and was later canceled due to the unexpected. 129 passengers and 14 crew members were traveling on the aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration, 151 accidents since the beginning of the year

According to Federal Aviation Administration data updated to January 18, 151 incidents of unruly passengers have already occurred since the beginning of the year; of these, 92 were related to the mandatory use of the mask.



<br />

