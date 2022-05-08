Play the original Zelda from the web with hundreds of playable quests

zelda classic is an engine with more than 20 years behind it that the community uses to create what are called as quest. That is, extra missions graphically and plot-inspired in any of the first Zeldas that appeared on both the NES and the Super Nintendo or Game Boy. Hence, it is very common to find extraordinary works that some use the base of graphic elements of the first Zelda for the Nintendo Entertainment System, while others go further to try to emulate the visual style of the A Link to the Past either Link’s Awakening of SNES or Game Boy, respectively.

As we told you, although Nintendo has its calendar of celebrations with new releases and tributes to the saga, the community goes it alone and is one of those who believes that any day is good to honor the memory of one of the best video game franchises in history. You just have to take the Zelda Classic and start programming a quest to expand the universe with new adventures.

And why are we telling you all this? Well, because until now all that work of quest it was a bit scattered on the internet and to collect it completely you had to jump from one community website to another, but now, a user, Connor Clark, you’ve been here for the last two months, around 150 hours, compiling all that material to put it online so that you can play it freely from your computer’s browser. Quite a wonder.

Choose the quest what do you want

Although the call will appear as a series The 7th Questone of the most memorable titles of this scene that exists around Zelda, you can choose from the window any of the ones that it bringssimply by moving the mouse to the top left of the browser window and choosing quest list. A column of text will appear and by clicking on each of these extra missions you will get a description, a sample of what their graphic style is like thanks to a screen and a button. Play at the top right.

Tap there and you can jump right into one of the community-created adventures for this compendium of hours and hours of fun this Connor Clark initiative can provide. Undoubtedly, a huge preservation jobin this case from the work of the fans of The Legend of Zeldaand that we do not know if at some point it will be recognized by Nintendo itself.

Something complicated if we take into account that the Japanese they are quite allergic to users, in general, touching their creations and, worst of all, jeopardize the Virtual Console business that has been exploding on Wii, Wii U and somehow also on Switch.