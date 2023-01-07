Players leave Honduras Progreso for fear of extortion

The crime in Honduras continues to frustrate plans in the football field, because on this occasion, they took a meeting to three players that, a few days after moving to another sector of the country, they began to be frightened, causing an ephemeral return home.

The victims were the footballers Fabricio Galindo (central defense), Juan Ramon Gomez (flyer) and Jason Sanchez (containment), all elements whose token belongs to the motaguainstitution that had ceded them to the Honduras Progress for the Clausura 2023 tournament, which begins on January 21.

Activate your registration account to have access to unlimited browsing

These guys, the first two 22 years old and the other 24, moved to Perla del Ulúa in the last week of December to join the pre-season work of the rice group, where they were seen quite compromised under the guidelines from the Colombian coach John Jairo Lopez.

Unfortunately, newspaper LA PRENSA learned that days after their arrival in El Progreso, the boys from Tegucigalpa received an audio via Whatsapp where they were extorted.

Given this, they did not hesitate to pack their bags again and on Thursday, January 5, they headed back to their residences in the capital. Similarly, a complaint has already been filed about the dangerous situation.