PlayStation heroes invade the UEFA Champions League: the spectacular TV ad

On the occasion of the fourth day of the Champions League day stage, Sony Interactive Entertainment And UEFA will broadcast the new TV commercials featuring protagonists Kratos, Nathan Drake and other iconic characters from the franchises PlayStation. The advertising bumper will appear during upcoming UEFA Champions League football matches.

PlayStation + UEFA Champions League: let’s watch the commercial

“The collaboration between PlayStation and UEFA has continued for over 24 years on the subject of football experiences, and the TV commercial celebrates the shared passion that unites fans from all over the world between football and video games”. The first Sony ‘mascot’ to appear in the movie is the menacing Kratos, flanked by his son Atreus: both are protagonists of God of War (2018), successful reboot of the homonymous series launched on PS2 in 2005; the two will return in the next God of War: Ragnarok.

It also comes the turn of Ratchet and Clank, the explosive couple who recently entertained PlayStation 5 players with Rift Apart. The two heroes invade the playing field after crossing a dimensional rift, all to rescue an injured player. Also Aloy of Horizon Forbidden West offers his help, putting his tactical experience at his disposal to lead the players on his team to victory.

Let’s see it in action too Nathan Drake, protagonist of Uncharted, intent on climbing the stadium to enjoy the show. Coming soon, the reckless adventurer will debut on the big screen with the first film dedicated to the Naughty Dog series: it will be the actor Tom Holland to play Nathan Drake – in a ‘rejuvenated’ version. A few days ago, Sony Pictures and PlayStation presented the first official trailer of the long-awaited feature film.

PlayStation official partner of the Champions League: Sony Interactive Entertainment and UEFA recently renewed their partnership for the three-year period 2021-2024, continuing the relationship that began in 1997. The agreement includes sponsorship rights for the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Youth League and the UEFA Futsal Champions League.