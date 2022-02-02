plot and finale of the film with Nicolas Cage and John Travolta

Face / Off – Two Faces of a Murderer is a thriller starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta as a criminal and an FBI agent, respectively, who will swap their faces and identities. Here is the plot and the ending of the film.

Face / Off – Two Faces of a Murderer is a 1997 thriller film directed by John Woo and played by two Hollywood movie giants like John Travolta And Nicolas Cage.

The film, produced with a budget of 80 million dollars, was acclaimed by both critics and audiences, so much so that it went on to gross over 245 million dollars at the worldwide box office, making it the eleventh most profitable film of that year.







The plot

FBI Special Agent Sean Archer survives his assassination attempt by criminal sociopath homicide Castor Troy. The bullet, however, ends up hitting his son Michael, who is killed. Six years later, Sean is still uniquely seeking revenge against Troy and manages to ambush his team of criminals and his younger brother and accomplice Pollux on a remote desert airstrip. In the course of the foreseeable shooting, Troy is shot and tells Archer that he has planted a bacteriological bomb somewhere in Los Angeles ready to go off in a matter of days. The criminal, however, ends up in a coma before Sean is able to ask him any further questions. Pollux, in custody in prison, claims that the bomb really exists, without revealing where it was placed. At the suggestion of his colleague Tito Biondi and special operations specialist Hollis Miller, Archer decides to make a particular compromise to extract information about the location of the dangerous bomb in Pollux. He secretly undergoes a highly experimental face transplant performed by Dr. Malcolm Walsh which makes him assume Troy’s face, voice and appearance.

After the surgery, Archer is taken to the same maximum security prison where Pollux is being held, where he manages to convince the inmate that he is his older brother, obtaining information on the location of the bomb. Meanwhile, Troy unexpectedly wakes up from his coma and finds he no longer has his face. After realizing what happened, Troy has Sean’s superiors and the doctor who performed the operation kidnapped by his henchmen. Dr. Walsh is thus forced to make Troy take the form of Sean. Having accomplished his purpose, Troy kills Dr. Walsh, Biondi and Miller, the only three who knew about the transplant.

In prison, Archer prepares to reveal the location of the bomb to Biondi, but is literally surprised when Troy appears instead, with the face of Archer himself. Troy tells Archer that no one knows about the transplant and that he will take control of his work and family life. Sean is thus forced to remain in prison, while Troy (thanks to his new appearance) frees his brother Pollux and deactivates the bomb, becoming a real national hero.

Meanwhile, Archer (in the guise of Troy) manages to escape from prison after staging a riot and retreats to Troy’s headquarters pretending to be the same criminal. There she meets Sasha and he her son Adam, who reminds the man of his little and deceased son Michael. Archer discovers that Adam is Troy’s son. The latter (always in the guise of Archer) learns of the real agent’s escape from prison and hastily assembles a team to raid his headquarters. The raid quickly turns into a bloodbath, where numerous FBI agents and several members of Troy’s gang, including Pollux, are killed. During this fight, Archer, Sasha and Adam manage to escape.

The end

Archer’s supervisor, Director Victor Lazarro, blames the agent (aka Troy) for the numerous killings. Troy, furious at Pollux’s death, kills Lazarus, making his death appear to have been caused by a heart attack, and is promoted to acting director while Lazarro’s own funeral is organized. After managing to rescue Sasha and Adam, Castor (still with Troy’s face) convinces his wife to have a drop of Troy’s blood analyzed to understand that the man has his face, but it is actually the criminal who killed their child years ago and therefore does not have the same blood type as her. Finally realizing the deception, Eve tells Archer that Troy will be vulnerable at Lazarro’s funeral.

At the funeral Archer discovers that Troy has anticipated his actions and takes Eve hostage. Sasha arrives at the site of the funeral and a firefight ensues. Sasha manages to save Eve, but she is fatally wounded. Archer then promises the dying woman to take care of her son Adam and keep him away from crime. After the funeral rite, the inevitable battle to the death between Castor and Troy takes place. The criminal tries to hold both Sean’s wife and daughter hostage, with Sean still unaware that the man in his father’s likeness is actually the dangerous criminal Castor Troy. When she understands the situation, the girl manages to hit the man with a balisong that he himself had given her long ago. After shooting two federal agents, Troy escapes the church with Archer chasing him.

After a daring speedboat chase, Archer and Troy are forced to land on a small beach where they fight against each other. Troy mutilates his own face (which is Archer’s) to taunt him and condemn him to live with his face, but Archer takes over and stabs Troy with a shotgun, killing him.

The FBI agents, alerted by Eve, address Archer by name, having been convinced by Eve herself of his true identity. Sean is thus taken to the hospital along with Troy’s corpse, with the face transplant operation being performed shortly after.

In the days following the surgery Archer returns home with Adam, who becomes part of his family by virtue of the promise made to Sasha.