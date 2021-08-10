Entertainment

plot, trailer and cast of the film

Addison Rae stars in the new Netflix romantic comedy He’s All That

Francesca Editorial staff

Stream on Netflix the comedy film He’s All That with Addison Rae. Release date August 27, 2021. Here is the plot, official trailer and cast.

He’s All That is a romantic comedy, a new take on the 1999 teen classic Kiss Me, whose story it reinvents. He is portrayed by Addison Rae, one of the most followed tiktokers in the world, and Tanner Buchanan. Directing Mark Waters.

He’s All That release date

The film will be available on Netflix from 27 August 2021.

He’s All That storyline

He’s All That stars an influencer expert in makeover who bets she can turn the school “loser” into the prom king.

He’s All That official trailer

He’s All That cast

In the cast of the film, next to Tanner Buchanan in the role of Cameron Kweller And Addison Rae in the role of Padgett Sawyer, we find:

  • Rachael Leigh Cook is Anna Sawyer
  • Madison Pettis is Alden
  • Peyton Meyer is Jordan Van Draanen
    Kourtney Kardashian is Jessica Miles Torres
  • Isabella Crovetti is Brin Kweller
  • Andrew Matarazzo is Logan
  • Vanessa Dubasso is Aniston
  • Myra Molloy is Quinn
  • Annie Jacob is Nisha
  • Dominic Goodman is Track
  • Hallie Samuels is Chelsea
  • Romel De Silvaè Sebastian Woo


