plot trailer reviews release | Amica

It has arrived Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland and Zendaya. The record-breaking film that brought the kids back to the cinema. And not just them. Tom Holland & Zendaya’s new Peter Parker grossed over € 3 million in one day. And the rooms that were so full hadn’t been seen since the pre-pandemic. Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jon Watts is the movie to see this weekend. At Cinema!

Tom Holland and Zendaya in the center of the screen

Action, comedy, teen romance. All the ingredients that revitalized the Spider-Man saga are back and often truly amaze. The Holland-Zendaya couple is still in the center of the screen.

But we also find a remarkable series of bodies and faces of the past… Spider-Man: No Way Home (“No way home”) is a hyper pop Christmas surprise. Visually interesting and narratively full of twists. Don’t miss it on the big screen. #OnlyInSala

Spider-Man: No Way Home: the trailer of the film at the cinema

Spider-Man: No Way Home: plot, characters, protagonists

Spider-Man’s identity was revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the finale of the previous chapter, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Web haters attack Peter Parker with verbal violence (Tom Holland), girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

Peter then resorts to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbaatch), known in his adventures with the Avengers. Parker asks Dr. Strange for a spell that erases the memory of him from the memory of others… But something goes wrong. Opening the “multiverse”, various villains from the past return to threaten Spider-Man and the World.

Why Spider-Man: No Way Home: review and report cards

Despite the excessive duration (almost two and a half hours) he knows entertain, surprise and play with multiple twists. The third stand alone on Spider-Man / Peter Parker with Tom Holland again oscillates between genres. Comedy (we laugh a lot in the second part). Love story (true in reality the one between Holland and the pretty Zendaya). Drama (there is severe mourning). And, of course, lots of action.

The humor is that of a supernerd comic. Those who do not like the genre abstain.

“From great power comes great responsibility …”. The joke that made immortal the character invented by the late Stan Lee returns. And with her also returns an incredible series of unexpected faces and characters.

We still need heroes and one is not enough …

Warning: spoilers! It is interesting that in the first part of the film Evil takes the form of the “court” of the Web above all. About haters and “common sense”.

The return of the tormented and partly repentant villains of the past suggests that true contemporary malice no longer lurks in comic book supervillains. The film then takes other turns, but the speech is clear. Perhaps a director other than Jon Watts would have better explored themes such as the loneliness and fragility of the hero (just hinted at). And also the sliding doors of destiny. The good / bad human dimension, but so be it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home still manages to be a good comic divertissement. Funny, bizarre, quirky and with remarkable visual effects.

The best and most effective gimmick is surely the unlikely reunion of the three actors who gave Spidey face and cinematic body. Going Back: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. They instantly become three ultra nerdy friends in pajamas who give each other a high five. Impossible not to smile at the bromance between the three characters a little different twins (also for age), a little distorted mirrors.

Double endings and credits

It is now a consolidated use of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give multiple endings to their stories. Here, after the animated credits, a “Cliffhanger”, which refers to a future chapter finally in probable duel with Tom Hardy-Venom. The anti-hero appears dead drunk in a bar and eager to meet Spidey.

But not only. Indeed, after the last closing title, another surprise arrives. This time it is not a single sequence, but the real trailer of the awaited Doctor Strange 2, directed by Sam Raimi, scheduled for release in 2022. Raimi, is the director of the first three chapters of Spider-Man, those with Tobey Maguire.

The doors of the multiverse are about to open again …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION