Pokémon 25 The Album comes out in October, song list revealed

The Pokémon Company and Capitol Records today announced the exit date from Pokémon 25: The Album, the music album created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series.

The album will be available for purchase and streaming from October 15. You can also take a look at the complete list of songs below. The 25th anniversary celebrations kicked off with Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be with You (Pokémon 25 Version)” cover of Hootie and the Blowfish ’90s song, performed at Pokémon’s P25 Music virtual concert in February 2021. .

Katy Perry then released her original single “Electric” in May. New songs by Vince Staples (“Got ‘Em”), Cyn (“Wonderful”) and Mabel (“Take It Home”) – collected on The Red EP – followed in August, along with Louane’s “Game Girl”. The compilation will also feature new tracks by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Yaffle (Tokyo-based Japanese artist / producer), and Tierra Whack, plus alternate versions of ZHU’s songs from The Red EP, which were featured on The Blue EP, released last month.

Pokémon 25: The Album song list

Katy Perry — Electric Jax Jones — Phases (with Sinead Harnett) Mabel — Take It Home Lil Yachty — Believing J Balvin — Ten Cuidado Cyn — Wonderful Vince Staples — Got ‘Em Louane — Game Girl Tierra Whack — Art Show Post Malone — Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version) Yaffle – Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY) Mabel — Take It Home (ZHU Remix) Cyn — Wonderful (ZHU Remix) Vince Staples — Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix)

